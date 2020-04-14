comscore McDonald's teases 5G smart product launch for China tomorrow
McDonald's teases 5G smart product launch for China tomorrow

Currently, it is unclear if this is a collaboration between McDonald's and a tech industry brand.

  • Updated: April 14, 2020 6:37 PM IST
Image via GizmoChina

Fast-food chain McDonald’s is reportedly planning to launch a new “5G” smart product in China and the details will be revealed on April 15, the media reported. The company has shared various teasers and promotional images of the same. Also Read - Coronavirus impact: Tech startups among top companies to layoff employees

However, it is currently unknown what exactly the smart product is and how the newer and faster bandwidth ties in with it, reports GizmoChina. It is assumed that the new product will have a display surrounded by thin bezels. The smart device will even feature a wide-angle lens, which will support facial recognition as well. The device will also have speakers and will support 5G networking. Also Read - COVID-19: Google India launches new features to help find food and night shelters

Currently, it is unclear if this is a collaboration between McDonald’s and a tech industry brand or the main focus of the launch is some improvement of the fast food chain itself. To further create a buzz, the fast-food chain’s WeChat app has opened a new ‘5G’ gift certificate that includes three kinds of coupons on the basis of discounts. Also Read - Google shares new video highlighting people helping each other during Coronavirus lockdown

“Although from what we can gather, the new product will have a display surrounded by thin bezels. It will even feature a wide angle lens, which will support facial recognition as well,” added report. But
at present, we do not have much information, so we can only wait for the official announcement. The date of the conference is April 15, 2020, so stay tuned.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 6:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2020 6:37 PM IST

