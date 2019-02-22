MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones

Ahead of MWC 2019, mobile chipset maker MediaTek Inc and JioPhone-fame KaiOS Technologies, which provides KaiOS to Reliance Jio for the 4G feature phone, have come together for more such smart feature phones for emerging markets including India. In a press statement on Thursday, MediaTek and KaiOS announced their collaboration to integrate a series of MediaTek chipsets to power 3G and 4G smart feature phone devices.

As part of this collaboration, the KaiOS mobile operating system will now run on the 3G MT6572 platform, and MT6731, a newly announced platform that can support dual-4G SIM cards in mobile devices. The first KaiOS-powered MT6572 and MT6731 3G/4G smart feature phones are expected to be launched in Q2 2019, noted statement.

“With KaiOS’ support for MediaTek entry-segment 3G/4G chipsets, we can deliver more affordable and reliable devices, longer battery life and improve the overall user experience when compared with the old-school 2G/3G feature phones,” said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit. “KaiOS is putting digital services in the hands of populations that need them the most which aligns with MediaTek’s mission to make great technology accessible to everyone.”

KaiOS claims to have shipped more than 80 million devices in over 100 countries. The operating system is based on HTML5 platform and other open web technologies. It supports 3G and 4G/LTE, as well as Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. Having said that, the highlight of KaiOS is its low memory requirement. It is seen to offer apps like the Google Assistant, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter on a feature phone like JioPhone and Nokia 8110 4G.

“Because of our work with MediaTek, we’ll be able to connect more people in important markets where MediaTek has a strong presence, such as India, Southeastern Asia, and Africa,” said KaiOS Technologies CEO Sebastien Codeville. “Through collaborative efforts like this, we can finally offer a broad range of affordable devices capable of supporting advanced applications and functionality in these markets.”

Now both companies claim that by adding KaiOS support to MediaTek chipsets, they will be able to offer more feature phones with 3G and 4G capabilities, while requiring very little memory, starting at 512MB of RAM and as low as 256MB on certain lite devices.