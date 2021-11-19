The Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled its new flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000 5G, for the upper mid-range and budget flagship segments. It is the world’s first TSMC chip built on the 4nm process and uses a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05Ghz. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

The company claims to be the most powerful chip and will compete with several other top CPUs offered by its competitor Samsung and Qualcomm. Launching the new Dimensity 9000 5G processor, the tech giant has included its name into the world’s first smartphone chipmaker to incorporate Bluetooth 5.3. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed, sports new colour, material, and finish

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 specifications

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 features the Cortex-X2, the most powerful CPU core from Arm, and an octa-core CPU setup, consisting of 1x Arm Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and 4x efficiency Arm Cortex-A510 cores. It is built on TSMC’s 4nm process and uses the new Arm V9 architecture, a direct successor to the Armv8, which comprises extending confidential compute on Arm platforms to all developers and improved security and performance. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch: Check out details

The company has added Arm Mali-G710 GPU, which promises a 20% performance boost over its predecessor in graphics and gaming. In addition, the Taiwanese tech giant is releasing a raytracing SDK that will help game developers add new visual techniques to their Android games.

Rise to incredible with #MediaTekDimensity9000. Dimensity 9000 is the world's 1st to use the TSMC N4 (#4nm class) production- the most advanced & power-efficient chip-making process ever. Dimensity 9000 features superior 5G speeds & next-gen everything. https://t.co/7eZutvCajP pic.twitter.com/9DmIRunJ0u — MediaTek (@MediaTek) November 19, 2021

The chipset supports LPDDR5x memory with up to 7,500 Mbps bandwidth. Additionally, it includes 14MB of cache, which the company claims boosts speed by 7% and reduces bandwidth usage by 25% compared to an 8MB cache.

The GPU used in Dimensity 9000 can drive a FullHD+ display at a 180Hz refresh rate. The chipset features its 18-bit HDR ISP for imaging, allowing users to take 4K HDR video with up to three cameras at once or still images with up to a gigantic 320MP sensor. The image signal processor (ISP) clocks in at a whopping 9 Gigapixels per second. Additionally, it also has a “Super Night Video Recording” for recording videos at night.

The company has equipped this chipset with Bluetooth 5.3 standard, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2, Wireless Stereo Audio, and Beidou III-B1 C GNSS support for connectivity.

There’s no official timeframe from MediaTek about when we can expect the new chip to arrive in smartphones.