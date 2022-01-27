MediTek Kompanio 1380 SoC for Chromebooks announced

MediaTek today announced the launch of a new chipset for Chromebook. The chipmaker today launched the Kompanio 1380 system-on-chip that joins the Kompanio series that was introduced in 2019 with the launch of Kompanio 500 SoC. It also includes Kompanio 1300T and Kompanio 900T SoCs among others. Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

As far as its newly launched Kompanio 1380 is concerned, this new chipset has been manufactured using the 6nm fabrication process and it includes an octa-core processor consisting of four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at a frequency of up to 3GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at a frequency of up to 2GHz. For gamers it has a five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU that is coupled with a quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X storage space.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1380 also has an AI processing unit called the MediaTek APU 3.0, which the company says can accelerate AI-camera and AI-voice applications while optimising battery life. Coming to the display, the chipset supports up to two 4K 60Hz displays, or one 4K 60Hz display plus two 4K 30Hz displays. It also features support for 16MP + 16MP camera setup with maximum video recording resolution of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels.

For video encoding Kompanio 1380 supports H.264 and H.265 / HEVC codecs and for video decoding it supports H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9 and AV1 codecs. Additionally, Kompanio 1380 comes with a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) that provides ultra-low power voice on wakeup (VoW) capabilities for a wide variety of voice assistant services. And for connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi operating at 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth 5.0 and location services, which includes GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS.

Coming to availability, MediaTek said that Chromebooks powered by its newly announced Kompanio 1380 chipset will be available in the market soon.