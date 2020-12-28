comscore MediaTek is the largest phone chip maker in Quarter 3, 2020
MediaTek is the largest phone chip maker in Quarter 3, 2020

MediaTek has become the largest smartphone chipset maker for the very first time beating Qualcomm the third quarter of 2020

As a milestone. MediaTek became the largest smartphone chipset maker for the first time, as per a report by research firm Counterpoint Research. The company beat Qualcomm, which took the second position in Quarter 3, 2020. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ launched in India, will debut in early 2021 smartphones

MediaTek becomes largest chipmaker

MediaTek gained a market share of 30 percent in Q3, 2020. Qualcomm was placed in the second position with a 29 percent market share. HiSilicon, Apple, and Samsung shared the third position with a 12 percent market share, while Unisoc came fourth with a market share of 4 percent. Also Read - MediaTek teases another premium chipset manufactured on the 6nm Process

Meanwhile, Qualcomm was the biggest 5G chipset vendor globally in the third quarter, according to the report. Qualcomm powered 39 percent of the 5G phones sold worldwide. It is suggested that the demand for 5G smartphones doubled in Q3, 2020, which is expected to continue owing to Apple’s 5G-powered iPhone 12 series. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 SoC to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Commenting on MediaTek’s market share gain, Research Director Dale Gai said, “MediaTek’s strong market share gain in Q3 2020 happened due to three reasons – strong performance in the mid-end smartphone price segment ($100-$250) and emerging markets like LATAM and MEA, the US ban on Huawei and finally wins in leading OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi and Honor. The share of MediaTek chipsets in Xiaomi has increased by more than three times since the same period last year. MediaTek was also able to leverage the gap created due to the US ban on Huawei. Affordable MediaTek chips fabricated by TSMC became the first option for many OEMs to quickly fill the gap left by Huawei’s absence. Huawei had also previously purchased a significant amount of chipsets ahead of the ban.”

However, Qualcomm is still expected to get back in the game and acquire the first position yet again in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Research Analyst Ankit Malhotra also said, “Qualcomm and MediaTek have both reshuffled their portfolios, and consumer focus has played a key role here. Last year, MediaTek launched a new gaming-based G-series, while Dimensity chipsets have helped in bringing 5G to affordable categories. The world’s cheapest 5G device, the Realme V3, is powered by MediaTek.

  Published Date: December 28, 2020 8:09 PM IST

