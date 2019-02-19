MediaTek chipset powers more devices than Qualcomm in India: Report

A fresh report has revealed that Mediatek is powering more smartphones in India. It garners a 42.2 percent of the share, while Qualcomm secured 38.6 percent of the smartphones launched in the year 2018. However, the popular chip maker Qualcomm leads the Indian chipset market when it comes to volume of smartphones released in India during 2018, techARC reports.

The report is based on examination of over 300 major smartphones, that debuted in India last year with over 97 percent of the total market share. Apart from Qualcomm and MediaTek, the report also highlighted that UNISOC (formerly known as Spreadtrum) has also been able to make it to the entry-level segment (Rs 5,000 price bracket). The chip maker also reportedly helped several smartphone manufacturers launch 4G-compatible devices in the mentioned segment.

“The 3rd party chipset usage is only going to increase with 5G as well as increasing expectations from OEMs of a chipset. This requires huge R&D investments and expertise which these chipset specialists bring onboard,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst of techARC. “Among these pure-play chipset makers, Qualcomm has not only been able to establish itself in the relevant segments of growth, but also more than half of the launches of Smartphones were based using its chipsets which strengthens its position,” Faisal added.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Besides, MediaTek today revealed that its latest Helio P90 chipset would offer support for Google’s Machine Learning (ML) Kit. The chip was announced towards the end of the year 2018. The latest chipset is reportedly an Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing powerhouse, coupled with an advanced camera capacity. “MediaTek continues to build a strong working relationship with Google to develop technology that is more optimized for mobile devices,” said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication business unit.