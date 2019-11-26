MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC launched for smartphones

MediaTek has announced its challenge to Qualcomm and Samsung in the mobile 5G market. The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company on Tuesday unveiled its “Dimensity” family of 5G system-on-chips (SoCs). These chips offer a combination of connectivity, multimedia, artificial intelligence (AI) and imaging solutions for premium and flagship smartphones. The company also introduced “Dimensity 1000” — its first 5G mobile SoC in its 5G family of chipsets. The Dimensity 1000 is a single 5G chip solution with an integrated 5G modem. The chip offers a combination of advanced technologies packed into a 7nm chip and tuned for 5G performance, the company said.

The first set of Dimensity powered devices will start hitting the market in the first quarter of 2020. “Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek’s investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry,” MediaTek President Joe Chen, said in a statement. “We chose the name ‘Dimensity’ to highlight how our 5G solutions are driving new waves of innovation and experiences, much like the fabled fifth dimension. Our first announced chip, MediaTek Dimensity 1000, gives consumers a significantly faster, more intelligent and all-around incredible mobile experience,” added Chen.

The Dimensity series integrates MediaTek‘s 5G modem in one compact design, thus, delivering significant power savings compared to competing solutions. The Dimensity 1000 5G SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) and boasts the world’s fastest throughput SoC with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks, the company said. The chipset is designed to support both stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks and includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.

It also integrates the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity, offering more than 1Gbps throughput in both downlink and uplink speeds. Dimensity 1000 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks that are launching in Asia, North America and Europe.

(Written with IANS inputs)