MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ launched in India, to debut early 2021

MediaTek has long nurtured its 5G Dimensity chipsets for international markets but mostly avoided India for the entirety of 2002. Just before the sun sets in 2020, MediaTek finally announced that it is bringing the much-awaited Dimensity 1000+ chip to India. In a press note, the company says you can expect the first smartphone to debut this chip by early 2021. While MediaTek did not reveal the name, it clearly hints at the Realme X7 Pro coming to India very soon. Also Read - MediaTek teases another premium chipset manufactured on the 6nm Process

The Dimesnity 1000+ chip is a flagship-grade 5G chipset that delivers performance comparable with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. However, this chip offers up to 45 percent faster graphics performance than the current Snapdragon 865. Hence, you are assured of a flagship-grade experience from the Dimensity 1000+ chipset, even though the CPU performance isn’t on par with the Snapdragon 865. The benefit of this chip could be seen in low-cost high-performance phones under Rs 30,000, as per speculations. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 SoC to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Dimensity 1000+ phones coming in early 2021

You can head over to MediaTek’s website for all of the details on the Dimensity 1000+ but here’s a quick rundown, if you are feeling lazy. The Dimensity 1000+ chip is based on the 7nm manufacturing process, with its octa-core CPU consisting of four Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The Valhall GPU is clocked at 850Hz, which is among the fastest mobile GPUs in the market right now. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

It offers several 5G capabilities including dual 5G SIM, carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), faster speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology which claims to improve battery life under 5G networks. The chip supports up to 120Hz displays and up to 64-megapixel cameras.

“India is one of the largest consumers of data, globally, and the market is primed for the seamless connectivity and transformative speed offered by 5G. MediaTek is at the forefront of the global 5G revolution and we continue to work with popular smartphone brands to bring 5G enabled devices to Indian consumers. Our flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will deliver premium experiences as Indian telecom authorities move to quickly deploy 5G in the country,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

The first phone to use this chip in India is believed to be the Realme X7 Pro, a phone that’s already launching in a couple of Asian markets as we speak. The X7 Pro’s is Realme’s second-fastest smartphone in its lineup, utilizing the Dimensity 1000+ chip. This phone comes with a 6.5-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel main rear camera, a 4500mAh battery, and a 65W fast-charging system. Realme is also said to prepare the Dimensity 800U-powered Realme X7 as well.