MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G flagship chipset announced

Chipset maker recently MediaTek held an online media technology communication meeting to release a refresh to the Dimensity 1000 series chipset, called the Dimensity 1000+. The company's new 5G chip is built on the performance of the flagship platform of the Dimensity 1000 series. However, it does bring along a bunch of new improvements. The new flagship Dimensity 1000+ supports dual 5G carrier aggregation.

The brand also claims that the chipset is the world's first 5G + 5G dual card dual standby supporting SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is equipped with the company's 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. This allows the processor to dynamically adjust the working mode of the modem according to the network environment and data transmission conditions. This even includes power configuration and operating frequency.

As per a report by IT House, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ also supports a 144Hz screen refresh rate. 144Hz is suitable for high-frame video, games and other applications. Further, the processor is equipped with MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 game optimization engine. This enhances performance, network, and peripherals to optimize the player's full-scene game experience.

The network optimization engine on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ supports continuous incoming calls. Under the 5G network, users needn't worry about interruption of the network connection caused by incoming calls during games or video calls. Further, HyperEngine 2.0 can make intelligent predictions based on network throughput and bandwidth requirements. This enables intelligent switching between 5G and 4G, such as 5G online during gaming and 4G switching during standby, so as to achieve the best balance between bandwidth and power consumption, with long-lasting electric power.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is equipped with MediaTek exclusive image display technology that upgrades the video quality from the hardware and software layers frame by frame. The independent AI processor APU3.0, combined with MediaTek MiraVision’s chip-level independent hardware, dynamically adjusting the contrast, sharpness, and color of each frame according to AI scene recognition.

The brand also claims that the native 4K HDR10+ videos captured by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ devices are extremely vivid with richer, more accurate colors. The chip-level MiraVision image quality engine can efficiently complete the real-time partition operation of 4K images, improve the HDR range of the video, and enhance an SD video source in real-time. This provides the HDR display effect to all videos, improving contrast, brightness, and details of the clips.