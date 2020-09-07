MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

MediaTek has been rolling out new 5G chipsets for phones under its Dimensity lineup constantly. Now, the company has announced a new 5G hardware platform: the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C. Unlike the Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1000+, the new Dimensity 1000C SoC is for the premium mid-range smartphone market. Also Read - Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

The newly launched chipset will be first found on the LG Velvet 5G smartphone, available in the United States by the T-Mobile operator. MediaTek says the hardware offers advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, image enhancement features, fast connectivity, and enhanced multimedia functions for high-end user experience.

CPU and GPU

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC is manufactured using a 7nm process and has eight cores. The CPU consists of four ARM-Cortex-A77 cores and four low-power ARM Cortex-A55 cores operating at a clock frequency of up to 2 GHz. It is also equipped with a large, low-latency cache that improves performance, power, and efficiency.

The company also says that it has ensured that avid gamers have powerful graphics at their fingertips. This will be handled by its Mali-G57 five-core GPU and MediaTek’s HyperEngine system. The chip also supports LPDDR4X RAM modules up to 12GB and UFS 2.2 storage format.

Other features

There’s also MediaTek’s AI Processing Unit (APU 3.0), which combines three different types of AI functions. The Dimensity 1000C SoC can support up to 2 displays at 60Hz, something optional on the LG Velvet. For single-screen devices, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Similarly, it comes with support for AV1 HDR on Netflix and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. This is for streaming HDR content. MediaTek says it is also working with Twitch to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile devices. The United States market already has the LG Velvet 5G powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The new variant with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C processor will be available at T-Mobile. It is unknown if this version will reach other markets.