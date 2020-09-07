comscore MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched for the premium mid-range smartphone segment
News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched for the premium mid-range smartphone segment

News

The newly launched chipset will be first found on the LG Velvet 5G smartphone, available in the United States by the T-Mobile operator.

  • Published: September 7, 2020 7:11 PM IST
MediTek-Dimensity-1000C

MediaTek has been rolling out new 5G chipsets for phones under its Dimensity lineup constantly. Now, the company has announced a new 5G hardware platform: the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C. Unlike the Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1000+, the new Dimensity 1000C SoC is for the premium mid-range smartphone market. Also Read - Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

The newly launched chipset will be first found on the LG Velvet 5G smartphone, available in the United States by the T-Mobile operator. MediaTek says the hardware offers advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, image enhancement features, fast connectivity, and enhanced multimedia functions for high-end user experience. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

CPU and GPU

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC is manufactured using a 7nm process and has eight cores. The CPU consists of four ARM-Cortex-A77 cores and four low-power ARM Cortex-A55 cores operating at a clock frequency of up to 2 GHz. It is also equipped with a large, low-latency cache that improves performance, power, and efficiency. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

The company also says that it has ensured that avid gamers have powerful graphics at their fingertips. This will be handled by its Mali-G57 five-core GPU and MediaTek’s HyperEngine system. The chip also supports LPDDR4X RAM modules up to 12GB and UFS 2.2 storage format.

Other features

There’s also MediaTek’s AI Processing Unit (APU 3.0), which combines three different types of AI functions. The Dimensity 1000C SoC can support up to 2 displays at 60Hz, something optional on the LG Velvet. For single-screen devices, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

Also Read

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

Similarly, it comes with support for AV1 HDR on Netflix and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. This is for streaming HDR content. MediaTek says it is also working with Twitch to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile devices. The United States market already has the LG Velvet 5G powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The new variant with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C processor will be available at T-Mobile. It is unknown if this version will reach other markets.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 7:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
News
MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

News

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Entertainment

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

News

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in new gold colors

News

Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in new gold colors
Poco M2 display and RAM features confirmed ahead of launch: Check details

News

Poco M2 display and RAM features confirmed ahead of launch: Check details
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC; Its second generation of PC chipset

News

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC; Its second generation of PC chipset
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G could launch on September 25

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G could launch on September 25

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X3 NFC स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 732G SoC के साथ इस कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 6 और Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, जानिए नया प्राइस

iPhone 12 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग डेट इस हफ्ते आ सकती है सामने: रिपोर्ट्स

PUBG Mobile पर लगा बैन, पर PUBG कैसे बच निकला, क्या है इसका चीनी कनेक्शन

बजट रेंज में दमदार फीचर्स के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा LG K52, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak
News
Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak
MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched
OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020

News

OnePlus 8T Pro launch apparently canceled for 2020
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch

News

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A receiving latest update with August 2020 security patch
Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

News

Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers