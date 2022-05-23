comscore MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 announced
MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 announced: Check details

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 930 will be available in the market in the second quarter of 2022, while smartphones using the Dimensity 1050 and the Helio G99 will go on sale in the third quarter of the year.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050

Image: MediaTek

MediaTek today announced its first mmWave 5G chipset — Dimensity 1050. The newly launched chipset is built using TSMC’s 6nm process and it offers dual connectivity using mmWave and sub-6GHz. MediaTek said that its newly launched Dimensity 1050 will be capable of delivering up to 53 percent faster speeds and greater reach to smartphones compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation alone. Also Read - India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

In addition to Dimensity 1050, MediaTek also announced Dimensity 900, which joins the Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 920 SoCs. The company also announced Helio G99 gaming chipset. Also Read - 5G will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in coming 15 years, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 availability

As far as availability is concerned, MediaTek said that smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1050 and the Helio G99 will be available in the market in the third quarter of 2022, while the phones powered by Dimensity 930 will go on sale in the market during the second quarter of 2022. Also Read - 6G connectivity to arrive in India by the end of this decade, says PM Modi on TRAI’s 25th anniversary

MediaTek Dimensity 1050

Coming to specifications, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 comes with a Arm Cortex-A78 processor that clocks a speed of 2.5GHz and an Arm Cortex-A55 processor that clocks a spee of 2.0GHz. The SoC also has Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU. It features support for both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.1 storage option.

Talking about display, the phone supports a maximum display resolution of 2520×1080 and a maximum screen refresh rate of 144Hz. The chipset supports a single camera setup of 108MP and a dual camera setup of 20MP + 20MP with a maximum video resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. This SoC is capable of recording 4K videos at 30FPS. For connectivity, Dimensity 1050 has Sub-6GHz, mmWave, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

MediaTek Dimensity 930

Coming to specifications, the MediaTek Dimensity 930 comes with a Arm Cortex-A78 processor that clocks a speed of 2.2GHz and an Arm Cortex-A55 processor that clocks a spee of 2.0GHz. The SoC also has IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. It features support for both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage option.

Talking about display, the phone supports a maximum display resolution of 2520×1080 and a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The chipset supports 64MP and 108MP camera setup with the ability to record 2K videos at 30FPS. For connectivity, Dimensity 1930 has 5G, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

MediaTek Helio G99

Lastly, the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC comes with a Arm Cortex-A76 processor that clocks a speed of 2.2GHz and an Arm Cortex-A55 processor that clocks a spee of 2.0GHz. The SoC also has Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It features support for LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage option.

Talking about display, the phone supports a maximum display resolution of 2520×1080 and a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The chipset supports a single 108MP camera or a dual 16MP + 16MP camera setup with the ability to record 2K videos at 30FPS, FHD videos at 60fps anf HD videos at 120fps. For connectivity, MediaTek G99 has 4G, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 12:58 PM IST

