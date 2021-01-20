comscore MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Dimensity 1200 5G, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched: Should Snapdragon 888 phones worry?  
News

Dimensity 1200 5G, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched: Should Snapdragon 888 phones worry?  

Mobiles

MediaTek just announced the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G chips for use globally. Phone using these new chipsets are coming soon.

Dimensity 1200

Oppo recently launched the Dimensity 1000+-equipped Reno 5 Pro 5G in India and while we just tasted it, MediaTek goes ahead announcing the next-gen Dimensity flagship chips. There’s a full-blown Dimensity 1200 5G chip using the latest cores while the Dimensity 1100 chip comes across as a slightly accessible chip. MediaTek says that phones using their latest chipsets will debut by between March and April. Also Read - Realme flagship phone with new Dimensity 1200 confirmed to launch soon

The Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 are 5G chipsets that bring a lot of firepower onboard. These chips are based on the latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores but use the older 9-core Mali GPU. The Dimensity 1200 is the faster of the two chips with an architecture that emulates that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. MediaTek is yet to release benchmark scores for either of these chips. Also Read - Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament for Indian gamers

Specifications of new MediaTek Dimensity flagship chips

The Dimensity 1200 chipset is the flagship chipset from MediaTek for this year and you can expect it on high-end Android phones. There’s an octa-core processor onboard that has a familiar architecture to the Snapdragon 888. There’s a primary Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz while three other Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6GHz. The four efficiency cores are clocked at 2.0GHz. The GPU onboard this chipset is the same 9-core Mali-G77 unit from the earlier chips. Overall performance for the CPU is boosted by 22 percent. Also Read - MediaTek is the largest phone chip maker in Quarter 3, 2020

reno 5 pro

Oppo will be using one of the new Dimensity chipsets.

The Dimensity 1100 is the more accessible chip that could power the entry-level flagship smartphones. This one also has an octa-core processor with four performance-oriented Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four other power efficiency cores.

MediaTek is also promising upgrades elsewhere. The Dimensity 1200 can support display with a refresh rate of 168Hz and can support image sensors of up to 200-megapixel. The dynamic range is increased by 40 percent, says MediaTek. The Dimensity 1100 can support 144Hz refresh rate and camera sensors of up to 108-megapixel main camera. Both these chipsets will be relying on Bluetooth 5.2 technology for local wireless connectivity.

The new Dimensity chipsets will be powering premium phones for popular smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo. Rumors are already ripe about a Redmi K40 using one of the new Dimensity chipsets. Similarly, Oppo could feature it in the next iteration of the Reno 6 series flagship model. Realme could be using the same for its X series flagships while Vivo could employ it for some of its midrange phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 6:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon
News
Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon
MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

Vivo Y31 budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more

News

Vivo Y31 budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more

Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance

Shinco Alexa TVs launched during Amazon Republic Day sale

Smart TVs

Shinco Alexa TVs launched during Amazon Republic Day sale

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

Vivo Y31 budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more

Jack Ma makes public appearance

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

News

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon
MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched
Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Get details

Gaming

Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament: Get details
MediaTek becomes largest chipset maker in Q3, 2020

News

MediaTek becomes largest chipset maker in Q3, 2020
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ launched in India, to debut early 2021

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ launched in India, to debut early 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10 और Mi 11 Series की लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स आए सामने

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: धमाकेदार ऑफर, Samsung Galaxy S20+ पर मिल रहा तगड़ा डिस्काउंट

Apple iPhone 13 Leaks : इन-डिस्प्ले टच आईडी (Touch ID) फीचर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Shinco India ने Alexa सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत 11999 रुपये से शुरू

POCO M3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments
Gaming
Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments
Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

News

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon
MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched
Vivo Y31 budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more

News

Vivo Y31 budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more
Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers