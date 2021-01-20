MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G chips launched

Oppo recently launched the Dimensity 1000+-equipped Reno 5 Pro 5G in India and while we just tasted it, MediaTek goes ahead announcing the next-gen Dimensity flagship chips. There’s a full-blown Dimensity 1200 5G chip using the latest cores while the Dimensity 1100 chip comes across as a slightly accessible chip. MediaTek says that phones using their latest chipsets will debut by between March and April. Also Read - Realme flagship phone with new Dimensity 1200 confirmed to launch soon

The Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 are 5G chipsets that bring a lot of firepower onboard. These chips are based on the latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores but use the older 9-core Mali GPU. The Dimensity 1200 is the faster of the two chips with an architecture that emulates that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. MediaTek is yet to release benchmark scores for either of these chips.

Specifications of new MediaTek Dimensity flagship chips

The Dimensity 1200 chipset is the flagship chipset from MediaTek for this year and you can expect it on high-end Android phones. There's an octa-core processor onboard that has a familiar architecture to the Snapdragon 888. There's a primary Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz while three other Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6GHz. The four efficiency cores are clocked at 2.0GHz. The GPU onboard this chipset is the same 9-core Mali-G77 unit from the earlier chips. Overall performance for the CPU is boosted by 22 percent.

The Dimensity 1100 is the more accessible chip that could power the entry-level flagship smartphones. This one also has an octa-core processor with four performance-oriented Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four other power efficiency cores.

MediaTek is also promising upgrades elsewhere. The Dimensity 1200 can support display with a refresh rate of 168Hz and can support image sensors of up to 200-megapixel. The dynamic range is increased by 40 percent, says MediaTek. The Dimensity 1100 can support 144Hz refresh rate and camera sensors of up to 108-megapixel main camera. Both these chipsets will be relying on Bluetooth 5.2 technology for local wireless connectivity.

The new Dimensity chipsets will be powering premium phones for popular smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo. Rumors are already ripe about a Redmi K40 using one of the new Dimensity chipsets. Similarly, Oppo could feature it in the next iteration of the Reno 6 series flagship model. Realme could be using the same for its X series flagships while Vivo could employ it for some of its midrange phones.