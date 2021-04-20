MediaTek during its eighth MediaTek Technology Diaries virtual session finally launched its flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC in India. This along with the Diemnsity 1100 serve as the successors to the Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC, and were both launched in global markets in early 2021. The new Dimensity 1200 SoC will power upcoming flagships from various brands. During the event, MediaTek revealed that Realme will launch the first phone powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset in India. Also Read - Realme Q3 series launching on April 22, Q3 Pro key specs leaked

MediaTek Dimensity 1200: Specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is the company’s flagship octa-core processor built on the 6nm manufacturing process. It features an “Ultra” ARM Cortex A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Super ARM Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The company claims that the chipset has 22 percent higher CPU performance and is 25 percent more efficient, compared to its predecessor. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

It comes paired with the ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and a six-core MediaTek APU 3.0. The SoC also comes with the company’s own HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology, which according to the company will enhance the gaming experience with wireless audio and ray-tracing capabilities. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

The Dimensity 1200 comes with an integrated 5G modem with support for the company’s own 5G UltraSave technology. It supports dual SIM 5G and comes with features like HSR mode, elevator mode. It also has received TUV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2 support, UFS 3.1 storage support, LPDDR4X RAM support. It can power full HD+ displays with a 168Hz refresh rate, support for 200-megapixel cameras, 4K HDR video recording and more.

“MediaTek Dimensity 1200 reiterates our focus on 5G and commitment to deliver compelling technologies. It will enable our OEMs to build competitive products that enable premium and incredible experiences. The SoC will mark a new beginning for the smartphone segment in India with its flagship features that blend the best of all worlds – be it processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming or connectivity enhancements. With flagship 5G chipset technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will take user experience to the next level be in terms of AI, camera, processor speed, gaming capabilities and much more. We expect more OEMs to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphones in the near future,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Realme to soon launch India’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO at the event announced that the company will be the first OEM to launch a smartphone powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset in India. While he did not reveal which device will be launched, we expect it to be the Realme GT Neo. To recall, a few weeks ago another Realme executive confirmed that the company is looking to launch its next flagship smartphone in India in May.

Sheth also confirmed that the company will soon be launching new truly wireless earphones and smart TVs in India powered by MediaTek chipsets.

“Realme and MediaTek have collaborated since the launch of Realme 1 in 2018, bringing MediaTek Helio P60 chipset for the first time to India. The launch of Dimensity 1200 is another milestone towards realizing that vision, as it brings the power of nanoscale processor with 6nm design, up to 3 GHz speed with octa-core CPU, power-efficient and highly capable 5G integrated mode. Realme will be launching India’s first Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone very soon. The high-performance SoC will evolve the average owner’s smartphone usage exponentially, with enhanced video and photography capabilities, gaming technology, refresh displays, and an AI processor,” said Sheth.