comscore MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Launched Likely To Debut In Oneplus Nord 2t
News

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched, likely to debut in OnePlus Nord 2T

News

MediaTek has quietly launched a new chipset. Here is everything you need to know about the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 1300

Image: MediaTek

MediaTek has quietly added another chipset to its Dimensity 1000 series of system-on-chip. The company has launched the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with 5G connectivity, which is likely to debut with the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

The Dimensity 1300 chipset has been built using TSMC’s 6nm process and features four Arm Cortex-A78 processors, including an ‘ultra-core’ operating up to 3GHz, four efficiency cores with Arm Cortex-A55 processor with an operating frequency of up to 2GHz and a 9-core Arm Mali GPU. You can pair this chipset with up to 16GB of 4266Mbps LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

It is backed by MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0, which the company says provides a comprehensive suite of gaming-related optimisations such as exclusive AI-VRS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, plus wireless earbud latency improvements from Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

Mediatek-dimensity-1300

Coming to the camera performance, the Dimensity 1300 offers support for 4K HDR video with 3-exposure fusion, AI-pano night shot, AI multi-person bokeh video, and multi-depth smart focus video among other things. It offers support for either a 32MP + 16MP camera setup or a 200MP camera. It also offers support a video with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

Talking about displays, the Dimensity 1300 chipset offers support for super-fast refresh rate with zero-lag visuals in gaming, along with improved experiences from smoother scrolling of webpages, social streams, and animations in apps. The chipset support a display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 168Hz.

In terms of the audio, the newly launched chipset offers AI SDR-to-HDR with dynamic, per-frame PQ tuning, AI scene detection and contrast control, enhanced HDR10+ video playback and hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding, which MediaTek says ensures excellent power efficiency in 4K video playback from popular streaming services.

Lastly, connectivity. MediaTek says that the Dimensity 1300 chipset comes with a built-in 5G modem and that it supports true dual 5G SIM capability. It also has a 5G Elevator Mode and a 5G HSR Mode that ensure seamless 5G experiences with immediate recovery time and reliably faster speeds. It also offers dual VoNR functionality.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 9, 2022 2:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
News
MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan announced: Check details

Telecom

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan announced: Check details

India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative soon

Gaming

India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative soon

WhatsApp users can get free health tips: Here's how

How To

WhatsApp users can get free health tips: Here's how

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives in Phatom Green in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives in Phatom Green in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan announced: Check details

India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative soon

RBI launches new method to withdraw cash from any ATM without debit, credit card

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more
OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act
Planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Here are the sale offers

Deals

Planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Here are the sale offers

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia C2 2nd Edition की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, ₹7000 से कम मिलेंगे ढेरों खास फीचर

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: जानें, सैमसंग के इस बजट फोन में कितना दम

मीडियाटेक के नए चिप के साथ मिलेगा 200MP कैमरा और 16GB RAM का सपोर्ट

Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल 12 अप्रैल से होगी शुरू, डील और डिस्काउंट की डिटेल

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS भारत में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज पर मिलती है 45 दिन की बैटरी

Latest Videos

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
News
MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details
Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan announced: Check details

Telecom

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan announced: Check details
India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative soon

Gaming

India to launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative soon
RBI launches new method to withdraw cash from any ATM without debit, credit card

How To

RBI launches new method to withdraw cash from any ATM without debit, credit card
Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

automobile

Planning to buy e-cycle? Delhi govt has good news for you

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers