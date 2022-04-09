MediaTek Dimensity 1300 goes official: Check details

MediaTek has quietly added another chipset to its Dimensity 1000 series of system-on-chip. The company has launched the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with 5G connectivity, which is likely to debut with the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

The Dimensity 1300 chipset has been built using TSMC's 6nm process and features four Arm Cortex-A78 processors, including an 'ultra-core' operating up to 3GHz, four efficiency cores with Arm Cortex-A55 processor with an operating frequency of up to 2GHz and a 9-core Arm Mali GPU. You can pair this chipset with up to 16GB of 4266Mbps LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage.

It is backed by MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0, which the company says provides a comprehensive suite of gaming-related optimisations such as exclusive AI-VRS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, plus wireless earbud latency improvements from Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

Coming to the camera performance, the Dimensity 1300 offers support for 4K HDR video with 3-exposure fusion, AI-pano night shot, AI multi-person bokeh video, and multi-depth smart focus video among other things. It offers support for either a 32MP + 16MP camera setup or a 200MP camera. It also offers support a video with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

Talking about displays, the Dimensity 1300 chipset offers support for super-fast refresh rate with zero-lag visuals in gaming, along with improved experiences from smoother scrolling of webpages, social streams, and animations in apps. The chipset support a display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 168Hz.

In terms of the audio, the newly launched chipset offers AI SDR-to-HDR with dynamic, per-frame PQ tuning, AI scene detection and contrast control, enhanced HDR10+ video playback and hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding, which MediaTek says ensures excellent power efficiency in 4K video playback from popular streaming services.

Lastly, connectivity. MediaTek says that the Dimensity 1300 chipset comes with a built-in 5G modem and that it supports true dual 5G SIM capability. It also has a 5G Elevator Mode and a 5G HSR Mode that ensure seamless 5G experiences with immediate recovery time and reliably faster speeds. It also offers dual VoNR functionality.