While India is yet to be 5G ready brands have launched several 5G enabled smartphones in the country and more are said to be in the pipeline. So far, popular chipmakers like Qualcomm and MediaTek have already launched several mobile platforms with 5G capabilities. MediaTek now adds another one to the list with the launch of the new Dimensity 700 that is said to bring 5G capabilities to not just flagships devices but also low-cost ones. The new system-on-chip (SoC) is based on 7nm structure and comes bundled with lots of advanced 5G capabilities. Also Read - MediaTek दमदार प्रोसेसर पर कर रही है काम, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

The Dimensity 700 comes bundled with advanced connectivity features including 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS). This offers users access to the fastest speeds and 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection. The chip integrates two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores in its octa-core CPU and operates at up to 2.2GHz. Also Read - Micromax In सीरीज में लगे होंगे MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 प्रोसेसर

The SoC comes with MediaTek 5G UltraSave feature that aims to deliver advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The MediaTek 5G UltraSave also manages a device’s 5G connection so users can do more and charge their devices less often. Also Read - Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

The Dimensity 700 supports premium 90Hz Display which will allow mobile brands to design smartphones with high resolution FullHD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates in order to offer best-in-class scrolling and gaming experience. It also supports up to 64MP cameras and night shot enhancements. The chipset also brings features like AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty features. Additionally, the integrated hardware-based imaging accelerators will enable multi-frame noise reduction so users can capture high quality shots with less noise in low-light.

The Dimensity 700 supports voice assistants from global brands such as Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencent to give device makers more configuration options.

MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for the next gen of Chromebooks

Alongside Dimensity 700, MediaTek announced MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for the next generation of Chromebooks. The 7nm MT8192 is for mainstream devices while the 6nm MT8195 for premium devices. The chipmaker said that brands can use these chipsets to design powerful, sleek and lightweight Chromebooks that deliver longer battery life and good computing experiences from video conferencing and streaming video to cloud gaming and AI-powered applications.

The company confirmed that Chromebooks powered by the MT8192 will hit the market in Q2 2021. The premium Chromebooks, smart displays, tablets and other smart devices powered by MT8195 will hit the market at a later date.

The MT8195 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores for compute intensive applications and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores to simultaneously handle background tasks and maximize battery life. It also integrates MediaTek’s APU 3.0, providing up to 4 TOPS performance. The MT8195 also supports up to three simultaneous displays that will offer enhanced working, gaming or just browsing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround sound audio and a Codec AV1 hardware video accelerator.

MediaTek’s MT8192 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 that the company claims to provide “an ideal balance of power and efficiency”. MediaTek’s APU 2.0 provides the MT8192 with up to 2.4 TOPs performance. The chipset also packs a powerful five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU to deliver great visuals, plus 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage. It supports wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh-rates, or FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh-rates for super-fast responsiveness.

Both chipsets integrate 4K HDR video decoding to provide refined video quality while also maximizing battery life, allowing users to watch their favorite content for longer. The MT8192 and MT8195 support PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.