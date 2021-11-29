comscore MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset details leaked ahead of official launch
MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset details leaked ahead of official launch

The new details show that the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset is built using a 5nm fabrication process

MediaTek is ready to take on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 chipset series with the Dimensity 9000 which was revealed a few weeks back. The company is now expected to launch the new Dimensity 7000 chip which will be placed under the flagship 4nm chipset. Also Read - Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

A new leaked report has shown that Dimensity 7000 has been leaked which hints to possible launch very soon. The new details show that the chipset is built using a 5nm fabrication process. The chip will get four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.75GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The CPU is paired with a Mali-G510 MC6 GPU which is a step up from the the Mail G57. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year


Arm claims that the Mali-G510 is expected to boost performance by 100%. Additionally, it offers 22% more energy-efficiency as compared to the Mali G57.

The MediaTek Dimensity is expected to feature mid-range to entry-level premium devices. The chipset will be 5G compatible. Recent report suggested that the Redmi K50 will sporting the new Dimensity 7000 chipset. However, the flagship device in the K50 series is expected to sport the Dimensity 9000 SoC.

A recent leak from Digital Chat Station claims that the Redmi K50 will be featuring the new Dimensity 9000 SoC. If the leak turns out to be true, the upcoming device with Dimensity 7000 SoC will be a completely new smartphone. There’s also a possibility that Redmi will launch one version of the Redmi K50 with the Dimensity 9000 and the other with the Dimensity 7000.
The Redmi K50 series is expected to get an 108MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery and a under-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Dimensity 7000 chipset series is expected to be launched on December 16. Qualcomm will also be conducting its flagship event of the year to unveil the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which will adopt a new naming system. The company is also expected to introduce a mid-range chipset to rival the Dimensity 7000 SoC.

