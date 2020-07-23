comscore MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced | BGR India
MediaTek Dimensity 720 announced as yet another budget-oriented 5G chipset

The mid-tier MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip supports the sub-6GHz standard.

  Updated: July 23, 2020 9:16 PM IST
MediaTek recently announced the MediaTek Dimensity 720, another 5G-enabled chipset in the Dimensity line of chipsets. The new Dimensity 720 is not only the cheapest chipset in the series, but it is also the first 700-series processor by the company in the series. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 is built on the 7nm manufacturing process and uses an octa-core CPU that consists of 2x Cortex-A76 cores, 6x Cortex-A55 cores, along with a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The new MediaTek processor can be paired with LPDRR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 spotted online featuring MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset

Talking about the 5G capabilities go, the mid-tier chip supports the sub-6GHz standard. MediaTek has also employed something called the 5G UltraSave technology that will help users save some battery capacity during 5G use. The chipset also brings support for standards like 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ display support, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. The Dimensity 720 will also support 64-megapixel cameras and 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera configurations. There is also support for 4K video recording. Also Read - Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Price, full specifications

Smartphones with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 will arrive in the next few months. We will soon see brands that offer affordable mid-range smartphones now offer 5G capabilities with this new chipset. In India, that could mean the MediaTek Dimensity 720 could be the key to seeing 5G-capable smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segments. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

In other news, the upcoming Redmi Note 10 was recently spotted on AI Benchmark, a benchmarking website. The upcoming Redmi Note-series device was spotted with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 Chipset and that means that it will feature 5G capabilities too. This 5G-enabled chip is the same one that powered the Redmi 10X 5G and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G phones by the brand. The variant in the benchmark, listed on July 20, also runs on Android 10 and feature 8GB RAM.

Note that the benchmark is likely from a Chinese version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. This doesn’t guarantee that a global variant of the Note 10 will be available with the same specifications. It is also possible that this device ends up being a China-only device. Alternatively, we might see a toned-down global variant with a Snapdragon chipset and missing 5G support.

  Published Date: July 23, 2020 8:41 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 23, 2020 9:16 PM IST

