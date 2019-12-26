MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset announced

After announcing the Dimensity 1000 SoC with an integrated 5G modem for flagship smartphones, MediaTek has announced a new chipset for mid-range devices. Called MediaTek Dimensity 800, the chipset brings integrated 5G modem with support for both SA and NSA standards. Here is all you need to know.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 detailed

According to a report on ITHome, the MediaTek chipset will be launched in Q1 2020. The first wave of smartphones powered by the chipset will arrive in the second quarter of 2020. Another report on Digitimes hints that the chipset will be showcased next month at CES 2020.

Sadly, MediaTek did not reveal any further details such as the process node, GPU and clock speed. Even details about the 5G modem are unknown. Tipster Digital Chat Station recently revealed that the MediaTek chipset will debut with model number MT6873. It will reportedly feature two Cortex A76 cores for doing the heavy lifting, and six Cortex A-50 cores for efficiency. However, more details of the chipset will be revealed in early next year.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 competitor

The MediaTek Dimensity 800 is tipped to compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. Built on Samsung’s 7nm EUV node, it comes with an octa-core CPU where you have one Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.3GHz. There is one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2Ghz. Lastly, you have six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. In terms of graphics, you have Adreno 620 GPU. It supports Vulcan 1.1, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.

The Snapdragon X52 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem offers up to 3.7Gbps download speed (5G) and up to 1.2Gbps (4G LTE). In terms of upload speeds, the chipset support up to 1.6Gbps upload speed (5G), and up to 210Mbps (4G LTE). It is also Wi-Fi 6 ready, and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Adaptive codec.