Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek unveiled its ‘Dimensity 800 Series’ chipset at CES 2020. This chipset is aimed at premium yet mid-price range 5G smartphones. The MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset family offers powerful SoC with integrated 5G modems.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 details

The new MediaTek SoC comes with an octa-core CPU setup. This includes four Cortex A76 cores (2GHz), and four Cortex A55 cores (2GHz). On the GPU side, there’s a Mali-G57MP4. The chipset also integrates a 5G Sub-6 modem in one compact design. This helps in significant platform power savings compared to two-chip alternatives. The single chip solutions offer a combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations. All this packs into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip. Besides these, not much details is available on the new chipset.

The first smartphones featuring the new Dimensity 800 Series SoCs are likely to launch in the first half of this year. “MediaTek has already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market,” TL Lee, Head of MediaTek’s wireless business unit, said.

The new series will power the premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at mid-range price points,” Lee adds.

On paper, the Dimensity 800 will take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. Built on Samsung’s 7nm EUV node, it comes with an octa-core CPU. You get one Kryo 475 prime core (Cortex A76) with a clock speed of 2.3GHz. There is one performance Kryo 475 core (Cortex A76) clocked at 2.2GHz. Lastly, you have six Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. In terms of graphics, you have Adreno 620 GPU. There’s also support for Vulcan 1.1, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and more.

With Inputs from IANS