MediaTek Dimensity 8000 key specs revealed: Check specifications, expected launch date

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 key specs leaked, to come with 5nm process and Mali-G510 GPU

As per leaks, the 8000 chip will use the older ARMv8 designs with four Cortex-A78 (2.75 GHz) and four A55 (2.0 GHz) CPU cores instead of the new A710/A510 used in the 9000.

Image: Mediatek

MediaTek has launched its new flagship processor Dimensity 9000, which will compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company says that Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi will launch their phones with this processor. It is expected that the first device to come with this chipset will be introduced in the first quarter of next year. Also Read - MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

The tech giant also unveiled a low-cost alternative for Dimensity 9000, i.e., Dimensity 8000. The company has not yet revealed any official details about it. But Leakster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the chipset will come equipped with TSMC’s 5 nm process instead of the cutting-edge 4 nm process. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC: Oppo Find X4, Redmi K50 and more

As per leaks, the 8000 chip will use the older ARMv8 designs with four Cortex-A78 (2.75 GHz) and four A55 (2.0 GHz) CPU cores instead of the new A710/A510 used in the 9000. Additionally, the older ARMv8 will be paired with a new Mali-G510 MC6 GPU twice as fast as previous generations ARM GPU’s. Also Read - MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000: Check details

The chipset will support 168 Hz displays at 1080p+ resolution and 120 Hz at 1440p+ resolution. For memory, it can be hooked up to LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

There’s no official information about which smartphones will support Dimensity 8000.

To recall, Dimensity 9000 comes with an octa-core Arm Cortex CPU and 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU. It is made on TSMC’s 4nm process. It uses the fifth-gen Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0). It is supported by MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0, which re-produces graphics with the help of AI acceleration, thereby reducing the heavy load on the GPU.

Oppo’s upcoming premium Find X4 series will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The device will have a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED screen, at least 8GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery, which will come with 80W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 10:48 AM IST

