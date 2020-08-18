comscore MediaTek Dimensity 800u 5G chipset announced | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Mediatek announces Dimensity 800u 5G chipset for mid-range phones
News

Mediatek announces Dimensity 800u 5G chipset for mid-range phones

News

MediaTek has added a slew of 5G chipsets to its lineup that cater to phones across different price segment.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 1:19 PM IST
800u

MediaTek has added another 5G chipset to its lineup. The Dimensity 800U is meant to support mid-range phones as per the company. This is the latest addition to the Dimensity series, which already includes 720, 820, 800, 1000 and 1000+. We’re yet to see phones with these chipsets launch outside of China, which is likely to happen later this year. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; check price and specifications

MediaTek has beefed up its 5G chipset catalogue, allowing the company to rival Qualcomm. Having said that, most phone makers still prefer the latter for their flagship devices. We’ve already Asus used the new Snapdragon 865 Plus for the ROG Phone 3, and even Samsung for the Galaxy Note Ultra. Also Read - Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Android 10 and more

This chipset is claimed to offer 11 percent and 28 percent faster CPU and GPU performance, respectively than the Dimensity 720. The Dimensity 800U is positioned as a mid-range chipset. The octa-core processor has two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with Mali-G57 GPU and also gets an independent AI processing unit (APU). You also get support for 5G network on both the SIMs that can work on multiple 5G connectivity bands. Also Read - Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu: All you need to know

MediaTek claims the 5G UltraSave technology makes sure the 5G performance doesn’t take a toll on the phone’s battery life. The company says phones with this chipset can include LPDDR4x RAM. It will get display support up to full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. And finally, you’ll have phones with quad-rear cameras that can feature image sensors up to 64-megapixels.

MediaTek introduces Dimensity 720 for budget 5G phones

Few weeks back, the company announced 5Dimensity 720 chipset. This is not only the cheapest chipset in the series, but it is also the first 700-series processor by the company in the series. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 is built on the 7nm manufacturing process. It gets octa-core CPU that consists of 2x Cortex-A76 cores, 6x Cortex-A55 cores, along with a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The new MediaTek processor pairs with LPDRR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 18W charger certified, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord
News
OnePlus 18W charger certified, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?

News

Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, specs and more

News

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, specs and more

Infinix Smart 4 Plus set to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus set to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts

MediaTek Dimensity 800u for mid-range phones announced: Check details

OnePlus 18W charger certified, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 800u for mid-range phones announced: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800u for mid-range phones announced: Check details
Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12
Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

News

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

हिंदी समाचार

'जेम्स बॉन्ड' के पास नजर आया नोकिया का अगला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Reliance Jio के इन प्लान्स के साथ यूजर्स फ्री में देख पाएंगे IPL 2020 की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

शाओमी के टीवी की हुई बंपर बिक्री, लाखों में कीमत और एक दिन में 1660 यूनिट की हुई सेल

Realme C15, Realme C12 आज भारत में 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

itel Vision 1 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts
News
Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts
MediaTek Dimensity 800u for mid-range phones announced: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800u for mid-range phones announced: Check details
OnePlus 18W charger certified, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord

News

OnePlus 18W charger certified, likely for cheaper OnePlus Nord
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM
Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?

News

Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers