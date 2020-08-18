MediaTek has added another 5G chipset to its lineup. The Dimensity 800U is meant to support mid-range phones as per the company. This is the latest addition to the Dimensity series, which already includes 720, 820, 800, 1000 and 1000+. We’re yet to see phones with these chipsets launch outside of China, which is likely to happen later this year. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; check price and specifications

MediaTek has beefed up its 5G chipset catalogue, allowing the company to rival Qualcomm. Having said that, most phone makers still prefer the latter for their flagship devices. We've already Asus used the new Snapdragon 865 Plus for the ROG Phone 3, and even Samsung for the Galaxy Note Ultra.

This chipset is claimed to offer 11 percent and 28 percent faster CPU and GPU performance, respectively than the Dimensity 720. The Dimensity 800U is positioned as a mid-range chipset. The octa-core processor has two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with Mali-G57 GPU and also gets an independent AI processing unit (APU). You also get support for 5G network on both the SIMs that can work on multiple 5G connectivity bands.

MediaTek claims the 5G UltraSave technology makes sure the 5G performance doesn’t take a toll on the phone’s battery life. The company says phones with this chipset can include LPDDR4x RAM. It will get display support up to full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. And finally, you’ll have phones with quad-rear cameras that can feature image sensors up to 64-megapixels.

MediaTek introduces Dimensity 720 for budget 5G phones

Few weeks back, the company announced 5Dimensity 720 chipset. This is not only the cheapest chipset in the series, but it is also the first 700-series processor by the company in the series. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 is built on the 7nm manufacturing process. It gets octa-core CPU that consists of 2x Cortex-A76 cores, 6x Cortex-A55 cores, along with a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The new MediaTek processor pairs with LPDRR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.