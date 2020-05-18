comscore MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G-enabled chipset launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset launched, will bring 5G to mid-range smartphones
News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset launched, will bring 5G to mid-range smartphones

News

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America, and Europe.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 2:35 PM IST
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G

MediaTek today announced the new Dimensity 820 SoC. The new chipset will power mid-range devices and bring 5G support to cheaper phones. The brand claims the Dimensity 820 delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds and is feature-packed with MediaTek’s latest multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations. The Dimensity 820 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The Dimensity 820 packs a Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics with HyperEngine 2.0 enhancements. HyperEngine 2.0 provides combined with the chipset’s premium five-core GPU it delivers a great gaming experience with optimizations that reduce network latency for smoother gameplay, support faster response times and enhance display quality. HyperEngine 2.0 also intelligently adjusts the CPU, GPU, and memory resources to optimize power and performance.

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

Further, the chip brings native support for 120Hz high frame-rate displays. Meanwhile, HDR features with MediaTek MiraVision showcase the vivid visuals in videos and streams. A dedicated APU 3.0 provides more powerful AI-camera capabilities so users can capture stunning images and videos at the same time, without any quality loss.

MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0 HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80MP sensors, giving brands more design flexibility. Multi-frame 4K Video HDR: Easily to record stunning 4K HDR video even in bright and dark environments. The chip automatically captures frames at different exposures and intelligently fuses them into a single video stream, all in real-time.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies. This includes an exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, which altogether provides good energy efficiency. The 5G modem design also uses dynamic bandwidth part (BWP) adaption and connected mode discontinuous reception (C-DRX) power-saving technologies.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition leaked specifications reveal downgraded 48MP camera

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition leaked specifications reveal downgraded 48MP camera

MediaTek Dimensity 820 brings 5G Carrier Aggregation

5G Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology delivers higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas for the most reliable connectivity on the go. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 2:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
Smart TVs
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched
Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online
Realme Narzo 10 Review

Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

घर बैठे इस तरह से मंगा सकते हैं जियो की सिम, फ्री में होगी होम डिलीवरी

OnePlus 8 आज दोपहर 2 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Redmi K30i की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV और Redmi TV साउंडबार जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आया Golden Trigger सेट, जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम

BSNL लेकर आ रही है खास फीचर, अभी भारत में कोई कंपनी नहीं देती यह सेवा

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
Smart TVs
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched
Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today