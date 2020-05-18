MediaTek today announced the new Dimensity 820 SoC. The new chipset will power mid-range devices and bring 5G support to cheaper phones. The brand claims the Dimensity 820 delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds and is feature-packed with MediaTek’s latest multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations. The Dimensity 820 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The Dimensity 820 packs a Arm Mali G57 GPU graphics with HyperEngine 2.0 enhancements. HyperEngine 2.0 provides combined with the chipset’s premium five-core GPU it delivers a great gaming experience with optimizations that reduce network latency for smoother gameplay, support faster response times and enhance display quality. HyperEngine 2.0 also intelligently adjusts the CPU, GPU, and memory resources to optimize power and performance.

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

Further, the chip brings native support for 120Hz high frame-rate displays. Meanwhile, HDR features with MediaTek MiraVision showcase the vivid visuals in videos and streams. A dedicated APU 3.0 provides more powerful AI-camera capabilities so users can capture stunning images and videos at the same time, without any quality loss.

MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0 HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80MP sensors, giving brands more design flexibility. Multi-frame 4K Video HDR: Easily to record stunning 4K HDR video even in bright and dark environments. The chip automatically captures frames at different exposures and intelligently fuses them into a single video stream, all in real-time.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 integrates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem into this single-chip solution with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies. This includes an exclusive 5G UltraSave Network Environment Detection and 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, which altogether provides good energy efficiency. The 5G modem design also uses dynamic bandwidth part (BWP) adaption and connected mode discontinuous reception (C-DRX) power-saving technologies.

MediaTek Dimensity 820 brings 5G Carrier Aggregation

5G Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology delivers higher average speeds and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas for the most reliable connectivity on the go. The Dimensity 820 also supports dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) 5G technology for access to the fastest speeds and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services on both SIMs.