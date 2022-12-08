comscore MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Announced For Premium 5g Smartphones All You Need To Know
News

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: All you need to know

News

Built on the 4nm-class process and it also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine.

Highlights

  • MediaTek announced the Dimensity 8200, the company’s newest chipset.
  • Built on the 4nm-class process and it also integrates an octa-core CPU.
  • The chipset takes advantage of MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies.
MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

MediaTek on Thursday announced the Dimensity 8200, the company’s newest chipset for premium 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8200 will offer flagship level experiences – including connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging – at a more accessible price point, the company claims.

Built on the 4nm-class process and it also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications. The chipset takes advantage of MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies so users can enjoy smooth high framerate gameplay without suffering connection drops, FPS jitter, or gameplay hiccups.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity. Plus, the Dimensity 8200’s power efficiency enhancements make it, so consumers don’t have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance,” CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said in a statement.

Powered by a flagship-level Imagiq 785 ISP, the Dimensity 8200 is capable of supporting 320MP photos and capturing 14-bit HDR video on up to three cameras simultaneously and recording cinematic video by double camera. The chipset also has exceptionally fast AI-noise reduction to retain fine details, particularly in low-light environments.

The fully integrated 5G modem in the Dimensity 8200 features the 3GPP Release-16 standard technology and 3CC carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6GHz performance. The chipset also supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, while the 2×2 antenna ensures improved performance and connection reliability.

Additional features of the Dimensity 8200 include:

Powerful AI processing unit to maximize the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing.

Ultra-efficient Vulkan SDK to provide faster and more effective ray tracing effects.

Support for brilliant 120Hz WQHD+ and 180Hz Full HD+ displays.

Better viewing experiences with HDR10+ Adaptive support, 4K AV1 media decoding, and AI SDR-to-HDR video playback.

Better audio quality with Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 4:25 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth
News
Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth
Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ launched in India

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Mobiles

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Instagram will now tell creators if their posts are eligible for recommendations

Apps

Instagram will now tell creators if their posts are eligible for recommendations

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

News

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?