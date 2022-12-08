MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

MediaTek on Thursday announced the Dimensity 8200, the company’s newest chipset for premium 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8200 will offer flagship level experiences – including connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging – at a more accessible price point, the company claims.

Built on the 4nm-class process and it also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications. The chipset takes advantage of MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies so users can enjoy smooth high framerate gameplay without suffering connection drops, FPS jitter, or gameplay hiccups.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity. Plus, the Dimensity 8200’s power efficiency enhancements make it, so consumers don’t have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance,” CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said in a statement.

Powered by a flagship-level Imagiq 785 ISP, the Dimensity 8200 is capable of supporting 320MP photos and capturing 14-bit HDR video on up to three cameras simultaneously and recording cinematic video by double camera. The chipset also has exceptionally fast AI-noise reduction to retain fine details, particularly in low-light environments.

The fully integrated 5G modem in the Dimensity 8200 features the 3GPP Release-16 standard technology and 3CC carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6GHz performance. The chipset also supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, while the 2×2 antenna ensures improved performance and connection reliability.

Additional features of the Dimensity 8200 include:

Powerful AI processing unit to maximize the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing.

Ultra-efficient Vulkan SDK to provide faster and more effective ray tracing effects.

Support for brilliant 120Hz WQHD+ and 180Hz Full HD+ displays.

Better viewing experiences with HDR10+ Adaptive support, 4K AV1 media decoding, and AI SDR-to-HDR video playback.

Better audio quality with Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.