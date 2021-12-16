Chipset manufacturer MediaTek has launched its flagship chipset Dimensity 9000. The new chipset will be rivalling Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Dimensity 9000 is built on TSMC N4 process bringing the architecture at par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. MediaTek has announced that the first devices powered by the Dimensity 9000 will be introduced in the first quarter of next year. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are some of the manufacturers that have been confirmed to feature the new chipset. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

“The Dimensity 9000 is a milestone for MediaTek, highlighting our rise to incredible with a true flagship 5G smartphone chip. This chip signals MediaTek and our Dimensity family has entered a new phase of innovation,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.” Also Read - Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Specifications

Dimensity 9000 integrates Armv9 CPU architecture, which the company claims will help in providing flagship experience. The octa-core CPU has one ultra Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The Dimensity 9000 is integrated with LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500Mbps data speed, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache. Also Read - Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go: Check details

The chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which offers 4X power efficiency gains compared to the previous generation APU.

For graphics, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 packs Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The chipset integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek’s gaming technology. MediaTek claims that the HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI-acceleration to optimize graphics while reducing the GPU load. HyperEngine also integrates AI-VRS, the first AI-enhanced variable rate shading technology for smartphones, along with a raytracing software development kit (SDK) using Vulkan for Android.

The new chipset can support 320MP camera modules on smartphones, and it can also support simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording.

The chipset can support the 144Hz WQHD+ displays or 180Hz Full HD+ displays. To optimize power consumption MediaTek has equipped the chipset with Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.