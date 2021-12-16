comscore MediaTek Dimensity 9000 launched: New chipset to rival Snapdragon 8
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000: Check details
News

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000: Check details

News

MediaTek has announced that the first devices powered by the Dimensity 9000 will be introduced in the first quarter of next year

Mediatek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek, Dimensity, 9000

Chipset manufacturer MediaTek has launched its flagship chipset Dimensity 9000. The new chipset will be rivalling Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Dimensity 9000 is built on TSMC N4 process bringing the architecture at par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. MediaTek has announced that the first devices powered by the Dimensity 9000 will be introduced in the first quarter of next year. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are some of the manufacturers that have been confirmed to feature the new chipset. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

“The Dimensity 9000 is a milestone for MediaTek, highlighting our rise to incredible with a true flagship 5G smartphone chip. This chip signals MediaTek and our Dimensity family has entered a new phase of innovation,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.” Also Read - Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Specifications

Dimensity 9000 integrates Armv9 CPU architecture, which the company claims will help in providing flagship experience. The octa-core CPU has one ultra Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The Dimensity 9000 is integrated with LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500Mbps data speed, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache. Also Read - Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go: Check details

The chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which offers 4X power efficiency gains compared to the previous generation APU.

For graphics, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 packs Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The chipset integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek’s gaming technology. MediaTek claims that the HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI-acceleration to optimize graphics while reducing the GPU load. HyperEngine also integrates AI-VRS, the first AI-enhanced variable rate shading technology for smartphones, along with a raytracing software development kit (SDK) using Vulkan for Android.

The new chipset can support 320MP camera modules on smartphones, and it can also support simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording.

The chipset can support the 144Hz WQHD+ displays or 180Hz Full HD+ displays. To optimize power consumption MediaTek has equipped the chipset with Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 1:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2021 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more
Telecom
Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more
Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories smart glasses get cool updates

News

Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories smart glasses get cool updates

Battlegrounds Plus has a pleasant surprise for existing players who paid for the game

Gaming

Battlegrounds Plus has a pleasant surprise for existing players who paid for the game

Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now

Telecom

Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

News

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more

Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories smart glasses get cool updates

Battlegrounds Plus has a pleasant surprise for existing players who paid for the game

Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

News

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000
Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Features

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go

Gaming

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go
Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset

News

Redmi may launch new smartphone with Dimensity 7000 chipset
MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

News

MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire New Age इवेंट में फ्री पा सकते हैं Frozen Clown Skyboard स्किन, जानिए तरीका

Instagram के इस नए फीचर से TikTok को मिलेगी चुनौती

BGMI और PUBG Mobile में एयर-ड्रॉप लूटते वक्त कभी न करें ये 3 गलतियां

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) या PUBG Mobile में ब्रिज कैंपिंग कैसे करें? यहां जानें कुछ बेस्ट टिप्स

WhatsApp ने भारत के 500 गांवों को लिया गोद, जानिए क्या है इनका प्रोजेक्ट?

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more
Telecom
Top prepaid plans under Rs 399 from BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio with unlimited calls, daily data, and more
Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories smart glasses get cool updates

News

Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories smart glasses get cool updates
Battlegrounds Plus has a pleasant surprise for existing players who paid for the game

Gaming

Battlegrounds Plus has a pleasant surprise for existing players who paid for the game
Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now

Telecom

Reliance Jio Re 1 recharge plan validity and data revised: Here s what it offers now
MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

News

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers