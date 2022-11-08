comscore MediaTek Dimensity 9200 with TSMC's N4P node unveiled: Check details
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled with TSMC's N4P node, Ray Tracing, and UFS 4.0 support

MediaTek has launched the all-new Dimensity 9200 flagship chipset. It is based on TSMC's N4P node and has ray tracing support.

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200 launched with a 4nm fabrication process.
  • It is an octa-core chipset with Arm Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.05GHz.
  • The chipset will be seen in flagship phones by the end of this year.
MediaTek on Tuesday launched the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. The Dimensity 9200 is a flagship chipset by the brand which will be used in premium phones by the end of this year. The chipset is based on TSMC’s N4P node and has ray-tracking support. It also supports the UFS 4.0 storage type, which succeeds the UFS 3.1 storage type. Also Read - Thomson 55-inch QLED smart TV review: Big screen on a budget

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 is the latest and fastest chipset by the brand. It has 1x Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.0GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset launched for 5G smartphones: Check details

The chipset is based on TSMC’s 4nm process, this is the 2nd generation N4P node. It has an ARM immortalis-G715 GPU with support for hardware-based ray tracing. It also has support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS), Arm Fixed Rate Compression (AFRC), and double machine learning performance over the predecessor. Also Read - Redmi Pad launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

It features 6th gen AI Processing Unit, the APU 690. The chipset supports LPDDR5X RAM which has up to 8,533Mbps speed. There’s also UFS 4.0 support, which is the latest storage type.

Apart from this, the chipset will allow support for up to two 5K resolution panels at 60Hz, WHQD resolution at 144Hz, and 1080p resolution at 240Hz. Furthermore, the chipset has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 support with up to 6.5Gbps data transfer speeds. It also has sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G network support.

Moreover, the chipset has Imagiq 890 ISP support that offers native support for RGBW sensors enabling 34 percent more power savings.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC will be seen in flagship phones that will be released by the end of this year. Next year, i.e. in 2023, most phones will adopt this chipset, if they are relying on MediaTek since it offers the latest storage type, RAM type, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G connectivity support.

It will compete against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2022 10:14 PM IST
