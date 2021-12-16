comscore MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint
News

MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

News

MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market in Q3 2021 with a 40% share. It gained share in the low-mid segment 5G portfolio

The global smartphone processor shipments grew 6% YoY in Q3 2021, according to the latest research published by Counterpoint. The 5G chipset shipments grew almost two times compared to the same period last year. MediaTek was the leader in smartphone chipset segment for October 2021 followed by Qualcomm and Apple. Also Read - MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000: Check details

Research Director Dale Gai said, “MediaTek led the smartphone SoC market with a 40% share, driven by a competitive 5G SoC and high demand for the 4G SoC. MediaTek’s revenues grew sequentially as the mix of the mid-end and high-end SoC portfolios grew. The blended ASP will continue to increase due to the launch of flagship products in Q1 2022 and an increase in chipset prices starting Q4 2021. 4G chipsets continued to be in strong demand due to the ongoing shortages, which have affected 4G SoCs more.” Also Read - Realme to offer 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000: Report

MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market in Q3 2021 with a 40% share. It gained share in the low-mid segment 5G portfolio. LTE SoCs further helped it to strengthen its market position. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

Qualcomm grew by 9% sequentially. The growth can be attributed to dual sourcing from foundries. While the overall shipments remained lower than MediaTek, Qualcomm dominated the 5G baseband modem shipments with a 62% share. The research also suggests that the refreshed portfolio in the Snapdragon 7, 6 and 4 series will further help it gain share in Q4 2021.

Apple is a distant third in the smartphone SoC market for Q3 2021 with a 15% share. Counterpoint claims that with the launch of the iPhone 13 and festive season, the share will grow further in Q4 2021. However, component shortages will affect its festive season sales.

UNISOC is the fourth biggest smartphone chipset brand for the third quarter of 2021. Growth continued for the third consecutive quarter in Q3 2021. The company’s market share entered double digits during the quarter at 10%. The brand has started providing its chipsets for some major OEMs like HONOR, realme, Motorola, ZTE and Transsion.

Samsung has slipped to the fifth spot with just a 5% share with the help of its Exynos chipset.
Despite Exynos, the share of MediaTek and Qualcomm has been growing across Samsung’s smartphone portfolio, from the mid-range 4G and 5G models manufactured by ODMs to the flagship ones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 5:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
News
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Gaming

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

Photo Gallery

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Photo Gallery

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Features

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000

News

MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000
Huawei Mate V could launch on December 23; new foldable focused on cameras

Mobiles

Huawei Mate V could launch on December 23; new foldable focused on cameras
New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website

Mobiles

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website
Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

Deals

Top deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart: Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 Prime, more

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो के 108MP कैमरे वाले सस्ते फोन की डिटेल्स आई सामने, 22 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किसका प्लान है सबसे सस्ता?

ट्राई करें फ्री फायर में लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Mob Boss Loot Crate

BGMI की ये गलतियां पड़ेंगी भारी, जानें अकाउंट बैन से कैसे बचें?

PUBG: New State अपडेट हुआ लाइव: नए वीइकल्स और वेपन के साथ आए हैं ढेरों सुधार

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
News
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately
Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Gaming

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free
Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more

Photo Gallery

Top WhatsApp features introduced in 2021: WhatsApp payments, multiple device support, dark mode, and more
From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021

Photo Gallery

From WhatsApp Payments to multiple device support, top features WhatsApp introduced in 2021
Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

Features

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers