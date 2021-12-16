MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

The global smartphone processor shipments grew 6% YoY in Q3 2021, according to the latest research published by Counterpoint. The 5G chipset shipments grew almost two times compared to the same period last year. MediaTek was the leader in smartphone chipset segment for October 2021 followed by Qualcomm and Apple. Also Read - MediaTek launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rival chipset Dimensity 9000: Check details

Research Director Dale Gai said, "MediaTek led the smartphone SoC market with a 40% share, driven by a competitive 5G SoC and high demand for the 4G SoC. MediaTek's revenues grew sequentially as the mix of the mid-end and high-end SoC portfolios grew. The blended ASP will continue to increase due to the launch of flagship products in Q1 2022 and an increase in chipset prices starting Q4 2021. 4G chipsets continued to be in strong demand due to the ongoing shortages, which have affected 4G SoCs more."

MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market in Q3 2021 with a 40% share. It gained share in the low-mid segment 5G portfolio. LTE SoCs further helped it to strengthen its market position.

Qualcomm grew by 9% sequentially. The growth can be attributed to dual sourcing from foundries. While the overall shipments remained lower than MediaTek, Qualcomm dominated the 5G baseband modem shipments with a 62% share. The research also suggests that the refreshed portfolio in the Snapdragon 7, 6 and 4 series will further help it gain share in Q4 2021.

Apple is a distant third in the smartphone SoC market for Q3 2021 with a 15% share. Counterpoint claims that with the launch of the iPhone 13 and festive season, the share will grow further in Q4 2021. However, component shortages will affect its festive season sales.

UNISOC is the fourth biggest smartphone chipset brand for the third quarter of 2021. Growth continued for the third consecutive quarter in Q3 2021. The company’s market share entered double digits during the quarter at 10%. The brand has started providing its chipsets for some major OEMs like HONOR, realme, Motorola, ZTE and Transsion.

Samsung has slipped to the fifth spot with just a 5% share with the help of its Exynos chipset.

Despite Exynos, the share of MediaTek and Qualcomm has been growing across Samsung’s smartphone portfolio, from the mid-range 4G and 5G models manufactured by ODMs to the flagship ones.