MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

MediaTek just launched its Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A chips for IoT devices. The new chips integrate a microprocessor, AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, along with a power management unit. Apart from this, MediaTek has also partnered with AMD to develop the RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E modules, which feature the Filogic 330p chipset.

Apart from the microprocessor, AI engine and more, the Filogic 130A also comes with a digital audio signal processor, which will allow OEMs to add voice assistant support and other audio services in their IoT products.

MediaTek has claimed that the new Filogic chipsets are all-in-one solutions that deliver energy-efficient, reliable and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for IoT devices.

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A

Both the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support, and other advanced Wi-Fi features including target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security.

Both the chipsets feature an ARM Cortex-M33 microcontroller paired with embedded RAM, external flash, and an integrated front-end module (iFEM). The Filogic 130A comes with an additional HiFi4 DSP, which offers support for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capabilities with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.

AMD RZ600

MediaTek has partnered with AMD to create a new Wi-Fi solution for desktops and laptops. The new AMD RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E module consists of the MediaTek Filogic 330P chipset. AMD has claimed that its new AMD RZ600 Wi-Fi solution will provide users with seamless high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, reduced latency, and reduced interference.

The MediaTek Filogic 330P supports 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz band up to 7.125GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2 (BT/BLE). It also comes integrated with the company’s own power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) technology, which helps optimise power consumption and reduce design footprint.