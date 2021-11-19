comscore MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices
MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

MediaTek has claimed that the new Filogic chipsets are all-in-one solutions that deliver energy-efficient, reliable and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for IoT devices.

MediaTek just launched its Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A chips for IoT devices. The new chips integrate a microprocessor, AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, along with a power management unit. Apart from this, MediaTek has also partnered with AMD to develop the RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E modules, which feature the Filogic 330p chipset. Also Read - UK likely to block Nvidia’s purchase of Arm, will carry out national security review

Apart from the microprocessor, AI engine and more, the Filogic 130A also comes with a digital audio signal processor, which will allow OEMs to add voice assistant support and other audio services in their IoT products. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

MediaTek has claimed that the new Filogic chipsets are all-in-one solutions that deliver energy-efficient, reliable and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for IoT devices. Also Read - Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Both the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support, and other advanced Wi-Fi features including target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security.

Both the chipsets feature an ARM Cortex-M33 microcontroller paired with embedded RAM, external flash, and an integrated front-end module (iFEM). The Filogic 130A comes with an additional HiFi4 DSP, which offers support for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capabilities with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.

AMD RZ600

MediaTek has partnered with AMD to create a new Wi-Fi solution for desktops and laptops. The new AMD RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E module consists of the MediaTek Filogic 330P chipset. AMD has claimed that its new AMD RZ600 Wi-Fi solution will provide users with seamless high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, reduced latency, and reduced interference.

The MediaTek Filogic 330P supports 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz band up to 7.125GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2 (BT/BLE). It also comes integrated with the company’s own power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) technology, which helps optimise power consumption and reduce design footprint.

  Published Date: November 19, 2021 3:08 PM IST

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Apps

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

