MediaTek Helio G70, Helio G70T SoCs announced; aimed at budget gaming smartphones

The new MediaTek Helio G70 series chipsets will compete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 765G SoCs.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 11:37 AM IST
With smartphone games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite becoming popular among phone users, chipmakers are focusing on dedicated gaming chipsets. MediaTek has now announced the new Helio G70 and Helio G70T SoCs, optimized for budget gaming smartphones. With the new chipsets, MediaTek is aiming to offer fast and smooth gaming experience on affordable phones.

MediaTek, with the Helio G70 series chipsets is looking to compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and Snapdragon 765G SoCs. Here is all you need to know about the new Helio G70 SoC.

MediaTek Helio G70 SoC detailed

While MediaTek hasn’t clarified anything about the fabrication process, XDA-Developers hint at 12nm node, similar to Helio G90-series. Talking about specifications, you get an octa-core CPU. The chipset comes with four powerful Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz. Then, there are four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. There is also HyperEngine game technology to ensure “you get fast and smooth action in your favourite games, through intelligent networking and resource management,” MediaTek says.

The chipset supports L3 cache for improved performance, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the graphics side, you have ARM Mali-G52 graphics with maximum frequency of 820MHz. It should take care of your gaming needs.

Photography and connectivity

In the photography department, the chipset supports simple camera up to 48-megapixel resolution, and dual cameras of 16-megapixel resolution. There is support for 2K video recording at 30fps, and full HD video recording at 60fps. The chipset also supports single and dual camera Bokeh, multi-frame noise reduction, AI smart photo album, EIS and more.

The chipset supports display resolution up to 2520×1080 pixels. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Dual 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0. Sadly, there is no support for 5G. Support for AI Face ID (face unlock) is also present. An integrated Voice on Wakeup (VoW) feature for voice assistant services which minimizes power usage is also present.

