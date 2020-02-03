comscore MediaTek Helio G80 launched for mid-range smartphones | BGR India
MediaTek Helio G80 gaming chipset launched for mid-range smartphones

MediaTek Helio G80 is a step-up from the Helio G70 launched last month. It brings support for 48-megapixel single camera, dual VoLTE and HyperEngine tech for gaming.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 3:39 PM IST
MediaTek is adding another chipset to its budget gaming lineup. After launching Helio G70 and Helio G70T chipsets, the company has now launched Helio G80. The MediaTek Helio G80 is a gaming chipset designed for the mid-range price segment. With the introduction of G80, MediaTek now has a broad range of gaming-centric mobile platforms. This includes the G90, G90T, G70, G70T and the newly launched G80. Like the chipsets before it, the MediaTek Helio G80 is also designed using the 12nm fabrication process.

The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company says the latest Helio G-series chipset is aimed at gaming enthusiasts who want premium experience at mid-range price segment. The chipset also supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine mobile gaming enhancement introduced with G90 series. The technology allows MediaTek‘s gaming chipsets to deliver reliable gaming experience with streamlined network performance. The chipset also brings enhancements such as multi-camera support and integrated Voice on Wakeup (VoW).

MediaTek Helio G80 is official

The Helio G80 is an octa-core processor with two powerful ARM Cortex A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It is paired with six ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. They are put together in a single octa-core cluster paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU running at 950MHz. The datasheet reveals that the chipset supports max display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. It supports up to 8GB of RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports 48-megapixel single camera and 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera system.

There is also mention of support for AI Face ID and single camera or dual camera bokeh effect. Other camera features include hardware warping engine (EIS) and rolling shutter compensation (RSC) engine. For connectivity, the chipset relies on a Cat-7 LTE modem with 2xCA support. There is also a 1×1 WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, BeiDuo and Galileo. It supports dual 4G VoLTE, which is a big deal for consumers in the emerging markets.

While MediaTek is focusing on gamers with its Helio G series, the series is yet to gain traction. While MediaTek Helio G90T appeared on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, it is yet to make it to more devices. With Helio G80 and G70 series, the company is looking to further expand its offering. However, we will have to wait for smartphone makers to adopt the chip. It comes at a time when Qualcomm has introduced Snapdragon 720G in India, aimed at budget-conscious gamers.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 3:39 PM IST

