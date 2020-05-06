comscore MediaTek Helio G85 launched with faster Mali GPU | BGR India
  MediaTek Helio G85 launched with faster Mali GPU and better connectivity
MediaTek Helio G85 launched with faster Mali GPU and better connectivity

MediaTek Helio G85 will be first seen inside the Redmi Note 9 launched last week. With the new budget chipset, MediaTek is promising to offer seamless connectivity.

  Published: May 6, 2020 9:30 AM IST
MediaTek Helio G85 is now official. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 with Helio G85 SoC last week. Now, the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company has officially announced the chipset. With the announcement, we finally know key details about this mobile processor. MediaTek Helio G85 has the same CPU as the one found on its predecessor, the Helio G80. However, the GPU is slightly faster, marking for a minor refresh. Also Read - MediaTek to launch new chipset next week, could bring 5G to budget mid-range smartphones

The Helio G85 by MediaTek is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A75 cores running at 2.0GHz and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. There is an ARM Mali G52 GPU which is now clocked at 1GHz. In comparison, the GPU on the Helio G80 was clocked at 950MHz. The chipset is not a big improvement over its predecessor and brings all of the same features. It supports VoW (voice on wakeup) and there is also enhanced HyperEngine Game technology. Also Read - Huawei could partner with Samsung, MediaTek to mass produce 5G chipsets

The new chipset from MediaTek can switch between networks in just 13ms, which should help with a lag-free experience. MediaTek says that the chip supports intelligent prediction of WiFi and LTE concurrency. There is a lot of focus on improving cellular connectivity with the Helio G chip. The company promises that Helio G85 will bring faster response between cell towers and the cell phone. It will also defer calls while in-game without dropping the data connection. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90 chipset: Price, Specifications

MediaTek has also confirmed that it has begun shipping SoC to smartphone makers. It seems Xiaomi might have got the first dip on this new chipset and has used it for the Redmi Note 9. We should see other smartphone makers utilize the chipset and launch new devices soon. The smartphones powered by MediaTek Helio G85 should be priced under $200 (around Rs 15,000) when they become official. For MediaTek, the challenge is tough with Qualcomm now offering the more powerful Snapdragon 6 Series and Snapdragon 7 Series platform in this segment.

  Published Date: May 6, 2020 9:30 AM IST

