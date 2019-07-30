comscore MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek Helio G90, Helio G90T gaming-focused SoCs announced: All you need to know
News

MediaTek Helio G90, Helio G90T gaming-focused SoCs announced: All you need to know

News

As expected, MediaTek has unveiled its Helio G90 and G90T SoCs with focus on gaming smartphones. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 30, 2019 3:29 PM IST
mediatek helio g90

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled its new gaming-focused SoCs – the Helio G90 and Helio G90T. With the new chipsets, MediaTek is aiming to take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G chipsets. We take a look at the specifications of the new MediaTek Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets.

MediaTek Helio G90 series chipsets detailed

Both the Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets come with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.05GHz. They use ARM Cortex-A76 power cores and Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. MediaTek has also included a Mali G76 GPU with clock speeds of up to 800MHz. There is also support for up to 10GB LPDDR4 RAM.

The Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets work with full-HD+ displays with up to 21:9 aspect ratios. On the network side, you have support for LTE Cat-12 modem. You also have an Intelligent Dual Mic Wake-up feature aimed to enhance the performance of voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

There is HyperEngine game technology on both chipsets to boost mobile gaming experience. The tech aims to optimize the networking engine to offer 50 percent faster response time from the server. You also get Dual Wi-Fi connection support allowing for single smartphone antenna to simultaneously connect with two Wi-Fi bands or two routers.

Differences between Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets

The premium Helio G90T chipset supports displays with refresh rate of up to 90Hz. There is support for 10GB RAM and 64-megapixel primary sensor with quad-camera support. The Helio G90, on the other hand, supports 60Hz displays, up to 8GB RAM and 48-megapixel primary sensor with triple-lens setup.

There is no word on when we will see the smartphones with the new MediaTek chipsets. However, as reported by Gadgets360, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain stated that the company is working on a Helio G90T powered smartphone. No specific launch time frame was revealed though.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 30, 2019 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
News
WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

News

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

Need for Speed 2019 title and price leaked

Gaming

Need for Speed 2019 title and price leaked

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

News

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

News

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced
Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

News

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features
Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability
Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India

News

Oppo A9 with 6.53-inch display, 4,020mAh battery launched in India
MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset

News

MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 टैबलेट में होगा Snapdragon 855 SoC और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप

Realme freedom sale 1 अगस्त से होगी शुरू: Realme X, Realme 3 Pro और Realme X Spider-Man Edition होंगे पेश

Tik Tok की पेरेंट कंपनी ByteDance ने Smartisan के साथ की पार्टनरशिप, जल्द लॉन्च होगा स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro vs Micromax Android TV: कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Redmi K20 Pro का Summer Honey White Colour Variant लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
News
WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

News

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features
MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

News

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced
Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch