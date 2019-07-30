MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled its new gaming-focused SoCs – the Helio G90 and Helio G90T. With the new chipsets, MediaTek is aiming to take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G chipsets. We take a look at the specifications of the new MediaTek Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets.

MediaTek Helio G90 series chipsets detailed

Both the Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets come with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.05GHz. They use ARM Cortex-A76 power cores and Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. MediaTek has also included a Mali G76 GPU with clock speeds of up to 800MHz. There is also support for up to 10GB LPDDR4 RAM.

The Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets work with full-HD+ displays with up to 21:9 aspect ratios. On the network side, you have support for LTE Cat-12 modem. You also have an Intelligent Dual Mic Wake-up feature aimed to enhance the performance of voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

There is HyperEngine game technology on both chipsets to boost mobile gaming experience. The tech aims to optimize the networking engine to offer 50 percent faster response time from the server. You also get Dual Wi-Fi connection support allowing for single smartphone antenna to simultaneously connect with two Wi-Fi bands or two routers.

Differences between Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets

The premium Helio G90T chipset supports displays with refresh rate of up to 90Hz. There is support for 10GB RAM and 64-megapixel primary sensor with quad-camera support. The Helio G90, on the other hand, supports 60Hz displays, up to 8GB RAM and 48-megapixel primary sensor with triple-lens setup.

Mi fans, gear up for some serious gaming. @MediaTek just announced the launch of their gaming-focused chipset, #HelioG90T. And we’re thrilled to announce, you will soon find it in a #Xiaomi phone. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/2fASGym6De — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) July 30, 2019

There is no word on when we will see the smartphones with the new MediaTek chipsets. However, as reported by Gadgets360, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain stated that the company is working on a Helio G90T powered smartphone. No specific launch time frame was revealed though.