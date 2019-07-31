comscore MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in scores | BGR India
MediaTek Helio G90 SoC tops Snapdragon 730 SoC in AnTuTu and Geekbench scores

The report compared the scores that Helio G90 and Snapdragon G90 scored on popular benchmark tools Geekbench and AnTuTu. For context, Snapdragon 730 is the best that Qualcomm has to offer for the mid-premium range.

MediaTek G90 Series SoC

MediaTek just announced its latest Helio G90 and G90T chipsets in the market. As previously reported, both the processors are meant for gaming smartphones. Right after the launch, Xiaomi India went ahead to reveal that it is planning to launch a smartphone with the top of the line MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. Beyond this, a new report surfaced revealing that the G90 SoC has scored higher than Snapdragon 730 SoC. The report compared the scores that Helio G90 and Snapdragon G90 scored on popular benchmark tools Geekbench and AnTuTu. Snapdragon 730 is the best that Qualcomm has to offer for the mid-premium range.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Helio G90 scored a cumulative score of 2,22,282 on AnTuTu. Comparing this with others, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 with Snapdragon 730 SoC scored about 2,11,915. Moving to the second benchmark tool, Geekbench, single-core score sits at 2,410 and multi-core at 7,193. These scores are still better than what we saw on the Snapdragon 730 SoC. The report also noted that the Helio G90 Geekbench result is from April 15, 2019. It is likely that MediaTek has done further optimizations to the SoC in the time. The final difference between the Helio G90 and Snapdragon 730 is likely to be more than what we currently see.

Another important factor that the report noted is likely to be the price. It is likely that the MediaTek Helio G90 will be cheaper than the Snapdragon 730 SoC. This price difference is likely to result in rather inexpensive Helio G90 powered smartphones with better performance. The story about the price difference between MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets will be similar when we talk about the Helio G90T. This will likely push Qualcomm to improve its offerings at possibly reduced prices.

MediaTek Helio G90 specifications

The MediaTek Helio G90 SoC sports an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.05GHz. Similar to the G90T, the G90 also uses ARM Cortex-A76 power cores and Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It also comes with Mali G76 GPU with clock speeds of up to 800MHz for graphics. The SoC will support up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM. The G90 will also feature support for 48-megapixel resolution primary sensor and two additional cameras. It will also support full-HD+ displays with up to 21:9 aspect ratio

The SoC will also come with HyperEngine game technology on the SoC to boost the mobile gaming experience. This technology aims to optimize the networking engine to offer 50 percent faster response time from the server. You also get Dual Wi-Fi connection support allowing for a single smartphone to simultaneously connect with two Wi-Fi bands or two routers. Last but not least, we will still have to wait and see the difference between Snapdragon 730G, and Helio G90. Snapdragon 730G is the gaming-centric SoC from Qualcomm that launch along with Snapdragon 730 SoC.

हिंदी समाचार

MediaTek Helio G90 vs G90T : Xiaomi जल्द मीडियाटेक के इन चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च करेगा गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या है दोनों में अंतर

Xiaomi ने महज 149 रुपये में पेश किया Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

Reliance JioGigaFiber इन सर्विस के साथ अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

Redmi 7A को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से 200 रुपये महंगा हो जाएगा ये बजट स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध

