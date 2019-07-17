comscore MediaTek gaming chipset: Helio G90 teased ahead of official launch
MediaTek Helio G90 teased; likely to be company's first gaming chipset

MediaTek could soon come out with its first-ever gaming chipset. The teaser comes right after the official announcement of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus.

  Published: July 17, 2019 10:38 AM IST
Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek gave everyone a peek into the Helio G90 – its first dedicated gaming chipset. The teaser surfaced online courtesy of various Chinese publications, CNBeta reports. The teaser revealed this gaming chipset’s existence, did not much else. Full details on this upcoming chipset are likely to surface soon. It is worth noting that MediaTek is hosting a launch event in Shanghai on July 30. The company is likely to unveil its new gaming chipset at this event.

The teaser came just after Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. This upgraded chipset focuses on gaming and virtual reality (VR). We’ve also previously seen Qualcomm launch the gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G chipset.

As per reports, the MediaTek Helio G90 is likely to be based on the Helio P90. This chipset comes with two Cortex-A75 cores (2.2GHz), and six A55 cores (2.0GHz). Furthermore, it will reportedly come with an Imagination PowerVR GM9446 (970MHz). This GPU promises a 15 percent improvement over the Mali-G72 MP3 used on the Helio P70.

MediaTek’s chipsets are traditionally cheaper than Qualcomm’s processors. It could be the case with the upcoming Helio G90 as well. It remains to be seen which Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) choose to go with the upcoming MediaTek gaming chipset. Notably, Xiaomi hasn’t announced a phone powered by a MediaTek chip this year. But, other big handset makers like Oppo and Vivo, have announced devices with MediaTek chipsets.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 10:38 AM IST

