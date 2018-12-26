comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores
News

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

News

The Helio P35 SoC has scored 86,352 points on the GeekBench, further backing MediaTek's claims.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 6:19 PM IST
MediaTek Helio P35 (2)

Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its first smartphone under its Mi Play series. The Mi Play is the world’s first device to house a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. This chipset was first unveiled during the Mi Play launch and not separately prior to the smartphone’s unveiling.

Now, the benchmark results of the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset has been making rounds on the web. The Helio P35 SoC has a slight edge over the Snapdragon 625 as the chipset has scored 86,352 points on the GeekBench, further backing MediaTek’s claims. The chipmaker too claimed that the performance of Helio P35 is better than SD625. However, Snapdragon 636 still overshadows the Helio P35 as the benchmark score of the MediaTek chip is lower than Qualcomm’s SD636 mid-range chip.

The octa-core Cortex-A53 MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is built on TSMC’s advanced 12nm FinFET node, clocked at 2.3GHz. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 also offers the identical type and number of cores but are clocked at 2.2GHz. However, the MediaTek Helio P35 should deliver better results in terms of performance and longer battery life as it is a 12nm chip when compared to the SD630’s 14nm SoC.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Technical Teardown

The chip comes with Imagination’s PowerVR GE8320 graphics processor. The Helio P35 also supports full-HD+ displays along with a 20:9 aspect ratio, as per the company. Gizmochina reported that the chip comes with a hardware depth engine for professional-level bokeh images, EIS and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC), that helps deliver better output while recording fast-moving objects.

Additionally, the chipset supports LPDDR3 and LPDDR4x RAM (4GB and 6GB) and eMMC 5.1 storage. On the imaging front, it also supports 13MP+13MP dual cameras or a single 25MP camera sensor as well as the AI-based Face Unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the chip supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, and ViLTE.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

News

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

News

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update
Xiaomi 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' live on Amazon India

Deals

Xiaomi 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' live on Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

News

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi A1 को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई की स्टेबल अपडेट

शाओमी Redmi 5 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो बेस्ड स्टेबल MIUI 10 अपडेट

48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Honor V20 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

स्टूडेंट ने गुस्से में महिला प्रोफेसर का नंबर डेटिंग साइट पर डाला, हिरासत में छात्र

3,000 रुपए में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo का Thinkplus Pods One वायरलैस एयरफोन

News

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores
News
MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

News

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update
Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed