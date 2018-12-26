MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its first smartphone under its Mi Play series. The Mi Play is the world’s first device to house a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. This chipset was first unveiled during the Mi Play launch and not separately prior to the smartphone’s unveiling.

Now, the benchmark results of the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset has been making rounds on the web. The Helio P35 SoC has a slight edge over the Snapdragon 625 as the chipset has scored 86,352 points on the GeekBench, further backing MediaTek’s claims. The chipmaker too claimed that the performance of Helio P35 is better than SD625. However, Snapdragon 636 still overshadows the Helio P35 as the benchmark score of the MediaTek chip is lower than Qualcomm’s SD636 mid-range chip.

The octa-core Cortex-A53 MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is built on TSMC’s advanced 12nm FinFET node, clocked at 2.3GHz. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 also offers the identical type and number of cores but are clocked at 2.2GHz. However, the MediaTek Helio P35 should deliver better results in terms of performance and longer battery life as it is a 12nm chip when compared to the SD630’s 14nm SoC.

The chip comes with Imagination’s PowerVR GE8320 graphics processor. The Helio P35 also supports full-HD+ displays along with a 20:9 aspect ratio, as per the company. Gizmochina reported that the chip comes with a hardware depth engine for professional-level bokeh images, EIS and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC), that helps deliver better output while recording fast-moving objects.

Additionally, the chipset supports LPDDR3 and LPDDR4x RAM (4GB and 6GB) and eMMC 5.1 storage. On the imaging front, it also supports 13MP+13MP dual cameras or a single 25MP camera sensor as well as the AI-based Face Unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the chip supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, and ViLTE.