MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor launched

MediaTek Helio P65 is now official. The Taiwanese chipmaker has launched the Helio P65 as a new engine for performance-oriented smartphones. The processor is fabricated using 12nm process and comes with an octa-core configuration. MediaTek confirms that it features two powerful ARM Cortex A75 cores clocked at upto 2GHz. There are also six Cortex A55 acting as efficiency cores. With Helio P65, MediaTek is promising up to 25 percent faster performance versus competing alternatives with older cores.

The octa-core configuration of Helio P65 shares a large L3 cache for improved performance. The new mobile chipset is aimed at OEMs that are now pitching their smartphones as gemer-centric devices. MediaTek says that it’s CorePilot resource control maintains a “reliable, consistent performance regardless of how long you’re in-game.” The processor also builds in a VoW (voice on wakeup) capability. The audio channel for voice commands and calls from media and games have also been separated for better quality.

MediaTek Helio P65: All you need to know

The Helio P65 claims to offer up to 30 percent faster performance versus direct competitor SoCs. The performance improvement, according to MediaTek, will be seen in AI camera tasks such as object recognition in apps like Google Lens. The AI performance improvement will also aid in scene detection and segmentation for background removal. It will also aid the single or dual camera bokeh effects.

The Helio P65 also brings support for MediaTek NeuroPilot and is fully compliant with Android Neural Networks API. Apart from AI enhancements, MediaTek Helio P65 also brings major enhancements to multi-camera photography. The processor now supports single 48-megapixel 4-cell camera. Smartphone maker can alternately build dual camera systems with up to two 16-megapixel sensors. The processor also includes a new secure ISP for faster and safer use of facial recognition for unlocking the device.

Other camera-centric enhancements include a depth engine for professional-grade depth of field (bokeh) effects. It also includes electronic image stabilization and rolling shutter compensation technology. MediaTek also claims that a camera control unit (CCU) enables faster focusing exposure adjustment. With Helio P65, MediaTek also claims to have bundled its most accurate GNSS and positioning engine ever.

The Helio P65 has an upgraded inertial navigation engine that compensates when indoors, underground or driving through tunnels. It is capable of understanding its orientation and direction and thus it can be held in any position. It includes connectivity option like dual 4G VoLTE, 802.11ac WiFi and reliable and low power consumption.