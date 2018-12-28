MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu

MediaTek recently announced its flagship Helio P90 chipset at an event in Shanghai. The chip is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2019 and power upcoming mid-tier handsets. The upcoming OPPO R19 is also rumored to house the Helio P90 SoC.

The MediaTek Helio P90 chip has been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks, which uncovers that it is powerful enough to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC. The score was obtained with an unknown smartphone, running 6GB RAM and Android 9 Pie. The chip has scored an average benchmarking score of 162,861 on AnTuTu.

The score of the MediaTek‘s SoC is slightly higher than the SD710 chipset (scored 155,629 on the Oppo R17 Pro), suggesting that the Helio P90 offers slightly better performance by a very thin margin. The Snapdragon 710 powers the OPPO R17 Pro and the Nokia 8.1.

The unknown testing device features a full HD+ display and it is equipped with 128GB internal storage. The 12nm Helio P90 octa-core chipset includes two high-performance 2.2GHz Cortex A75 architecture and six efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz based on Cortex A55 architecture. The chip offers PowerVR GM 9446 graphics. Smartphones powering the Helio P90 can feature up to 8GB of RAM, up to 48-megapixel single camera or 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual cameras.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

The SoC also supports 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution. It is said to offer four times better AI capabilities than MediaTek Helio P60 and Helio P70 chipsets. The MediaTek Helio P90 also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, FM Radio, 4G Cat. 12/13 LTE modem, dual 4G VoLTE, ViLTE, 4×4 MIMO and 3CA.