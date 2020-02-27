comscore MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched | BGR India
MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor launched with APU 2.0 support

With Helio P95, MediaTek is promising up to 10 percent faster performance versus competing alternatives with older cores.

MediaTek Helio P95

MediaTek Helio P95 SoC is now official. The Taiwanese chipmaker has launched the Helio P95 as a new engine for performance-oriented smartphones. The processor is using the latest HyperEngine game technology and comes with an octa-core configuration. With Helio P95, MediaTek is also promising up to 10 percent faster performance versus competing alternatives with older cores.

MediaTek Helio P95 features, specifications

The Helio P95 is an octa-core processor with two powerful ARM Cortex A75 cores at 2.2GHz clock speed. It is paired with six ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, which is put together in a single octa-core cluster paired with IMG PowerVR GM 94446 GPU. The datasheet also reveals that the chipset supports a max display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The processor can run a 64-megapixel single camera system, or a dual-camera setup, comprised of a 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel rear sensors.

The company also mentions the support for AI-NR low-light photography mode. Other camera features include a 5-person human pose tracking and multiple objects or scene-identification with an AI depth engine. For connectivity, the chipset relies on a Cat 12 4G LTE modem with Dual 4G VoLTE support. There is also a single-band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), 4 x 4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, BeiDuo and Galileo.

Additionally, the chipset boasts an AI Processing Unit (APU) 2.0, which as per the company claims, can offer smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines and perform well for intense gameplay. MediaTek also claims to have bundled an improved GPU rendering that offers a 60% shorter display latency to ensure a lag-free display.

There is no word on when we will see the smartphones with the new MediaTek chipset. However, as reported by TheMobileIndian, the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro could be the first smartphone to come equipped with the new SoC. Oppo will launch the Reno 3 Pro on March 2, 2020 and we will know more details next week.

  Published Date: February 27, 2020 1:39 PM IST

