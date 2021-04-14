MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 5G chipset, to first power a Realme 5G smartphone

One of the largest chipmaker MediaTek has officially announced Dimensity 700 5G SoC to bring the taste of 5G to the mass market in India. The newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset comes packed with advanced camera capabilities, improved battery life, and multiple voice assistant support. The 5G chipset is 28 percent more power efficient than an equivalent 8nm process and delivers longer immersive experiences, the chipmaker claims. Also Read - Realme C20 to go on first sale in India today: See price, offers and more

MediaTek has confirmed that Realme will be the first smartphone brand in India to feature the new Dimensity 700 SoC. The company claims that “the 7nm SoC is designed to bring advanced 5G capabilities to its advanced camera capabilities and power-efficient design.” Also Read - Redmi gaming smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC could launch this month

Some of the key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC include smooth 90Hz displays, Night Shot Enhancements, MediaTek 5G UltraSave, and Multiple Voice Assistant Support. With the new chip, brands will be able to “design smartphones with crisp, high resolution Full HD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience.” Also Read - Realme 8 5G to go official this month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

It also supports multi-camera designs with up to 64-megapixels. AI-enabled features like AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty, as well as enhancements like real-time bokeh in Portrait previews, facial detection, along with other built-in features, work together to enhance the photography and video capture results.

The Dimensity 700 claims to deliver advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often.

Commenting on the announcement, Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, “The MediaTek Dimensity 700 brings the power of 5G to the India market. The SoC is designed in line with our vision to spread the benefits of 5G to consumers everywhere in an accelerated manner. The SoC delivers advanced connectivity with a seamless all-around smartphone experience, whether you’re working, playing a video or connecting with your friends. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip will create a new wave in the 5G smartphone segment in India and also expect more OEMs to join the league in the coming months.”

Madhav Sheth, Vice President – realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe said, “realme and MediaTek have enjoyed a highly productive partnership since we began our journey in 2018. Over the years, we have brought a leap-forward smartphone experience to millions of users worldwide, aided by MediaTek’s cutting-edge technology. In 2021, we were one of the first brands to bring smartphones with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and now we are again the first to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 700 in our smartphones in India.”

“As a 5G leader and popularizer, realme envisions bringing 5G-enabled smartphones with enhanced capabilities to users, so they can access their desired tech lifestyle. We are happy to have MediaTek as a partner in this journey. Together, we will continue to massify, develop and nurture an ecosystem of 5G smartphones in India and globally,” Sheth added.