MediaTek MT5670 launched for 4K smart TVs; likely to power OnePlus TV

MediaTek MT5670, the new chipset for 4K smart TVs, is now official. The fabless semiconductor company is known for its budget and mid-range chipsets for smartphones. However, its reach extends far beyond mobile devices and is a key player in smart and digital devices. The company’s chipsets already power Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Now, it wants to put its chipsets inside smart TVs as well. The company unveiled the new SoC for smart TVs at an event in New York.

The launch comes just hours ahead of the launch of new smart TVs from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. The rumor mill has it that OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will use MediaTek MT5670 chipset. The mention of the SoC was found in the Google Play Developer Console for the OnePlus TV, where the device was spotted with codename OnePlus_Dosa_IN. At that time, the chipset was an as yet announced SoC but now MediaTek has made it official. In a way, it has been indirectly confirmed that OnePlus TVs will launch with this new chipset.

MediaTek MT5670 is a quad-core processor featuring four ARM Cortex A53 cores running at 1.5GHz. It is paired with an ARM Mali-G51 GPU and supports Android TV 9 and 4K UHD content at 60Hz. Other features include worldwide multi-standard analog TV demodulator, ATSC/DVB-T/DVB-C/ISDB-T demodulators, 3D graphic support with OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.1/3.2, H.264 encoder support. According to XDA Developers, the SoC also includes support for multi-standard video decoder and HDMI 2.0 receiver.

The new platform for smart TVs also includes proprietary AI Picture Quality which uses facial and scene recognition to automatically adjust sharpness and fine-tune picture quality settings. There is also support for MediaTek’s MiraVision technology and MDDi de-interlace solution for smooth picture quality. The chipset will also allow TV makers to integrate voice assistant support. The chipset is set to become available globally this month and OnePlus might be the first to use it.