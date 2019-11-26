MediaTek partners Intel to bring 5G modems to PCs

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has partnered with Intel to bring its new 5G model to PCs. HP and Dell will be among the first companies to come up with Intel-powered laptops that come with MediaTek’s 5G solution. But the first wave of devices aren’t expected anytime before early 2021.

With the new partnership, both companies will work on deploying 5G solutions in commercial and consumer laptop segments. MediaTek is already working on its 5G modem, and partnership with Intel will be to manufacture the modems.

MediaTek Intel partnership detailed

“Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms. With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen.

The announcement does come as a surprise considering Intel isn’t partnering with any external supplier. Rather, it’s a win for MediaTek as it managed to secure a deal with Intel. You would have expected it from other prominent suspects like Samsung or Qualcomm.

Intel statement

“5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world. Intel’s partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world’s best PCs,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group.

MediaTek’s 5G modem for PCs is based on Helio M70 5G modem which the Taiwanese chipmaker introduced for smartphones.