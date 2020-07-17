comscore MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones
MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones this month: Report

MediaTek is reportedly planning to bring 5G chipset to the entry-level smartphones this month.

  Published: July 17, 2020 1:20 PM IST
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

MediaTek is set to further strengthen its 5G product lineup. DigiTimes claims that MediaTek is set to unveil a new 5G mobile chipset series this month. Interestingly, the report claims that these chipsets will bring 5G to the entry-level smartphones. The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company has revised its 5G shipment projections for 2020 this year. In February, it shifted the projections to 200 million smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch display, and MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs. 9,999

MediaTek to make 5G more affordable

After revising the projection, MediaTek launched new 5G SoCs in the form in the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 600 series. The next step for the company might be reach even lower price point. The report cites industry sources and claims that new processors will arrive towards the later stage of this month. With Qualcomm having recently launched the Snapdragon 690 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones, MediaTek would be looking to go for an even more affordable price point. Also Read - Oppo launches A12s with MediaTek Helio P35, Android 9

Qualcomm, Huawei and Samsung seemed like leaders in the 5G chipset business but MediaTek has caught up big time. It has introduced 5G chipsets across product offerings including the Dimensity 1000L, Dimensity 1000, Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 820. This new series could be the rumored Dimensity 600 series, which has reportedly raked in huge orders even before it is launched in the commercial market. With just two weeks left before the end of this month, we might see official details about the launch from MediaTek soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC appears on Geekbench

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

Also Read

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

While DigiTimes has a proven track record, we would still take this with a grain of salt. With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a lot of changes in the processor market. However, one thing is certain – MediaTek will be the first to bring 5G to the entry-level price segment. It has already pushed gaming performance to more affordable devices. The next frontier is obviously to make 5G available on a large set of devices. It needs to be seen whether Xiaomi, Realme join as launch partners immediately.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 17, 2020 1:20 PM IST

