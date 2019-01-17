MediaTek refutes rumors about terminating cooperation with Xiaomi's mobile division

MediaTek has denied the rumors of it not working with Xiaomi again. The Taiwanese chipset company has officially stated that online reports of MediaTek terminating cooperation with Xiaomi’s mobile division are false. The company claims it has good relations with Xiaomi, and there’s no suspension of supply from its side. The cooperation between two companies is said to be going smoothly, and MediaTek will continue to provide quality products and services to Xiaomi customers.

According to the Chinese website Egsea.com (via GizChina), MediaTek commented on the false rumors going on the internet claiming termination of cooperation between MediaTek and Xiaomi. The company representative in particular said that “MediaTek has a good relationship with Xiaomi Mobile, and the cooperation case has been going smoothly as usual.”

The latest device from Xiaomi and MediaTek came as the Mi Play in China. The gaming centric device comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood. The octa-core Cortex-A53 MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is built on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET fabrication process. We recently saw the company launching affordable Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 in India with MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset.

Watch Video: Xiaomi India Factory Visit (Noida)

This came after the 2014 ban from Delhi High Court. The company was barred from launching devices with MediaTek chipset after a patent infringement lawsuit was filed by Ericsson. In fact, the last MediaTek-powered Xiaomi smartphone in India before Redmi 6 series was the original Redmi Note that came with a MT6592 octa-core SoC.