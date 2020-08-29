MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

MediaTek has requested permission from the US government to supply Huawei with chips for its devices. The US government’s ban on companies for not delivering technology to Huawei was strengthened when it banned foreign foundries from supplying chips created with US technology. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

The result of this move implied that Huawei was unable to source its own Kirin chips. As the world’s leading foundry, TSMC, has stopped accepting new orders from the Chinese company. Fortunately for Huawei, the US government has an open door to grant temporary licenses for Huawei to do business with certain US companies. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications mention new liquid lens camera

A Reuters report confirms that MediaTek has submitted a request for a temporary license. It would allow the Taiwanese company to supply chipsets to Huawei. MediaTek, which analysts say may be among the hardest hit by the latest restrictions, has said it would follow global trade regulations. Also Read - Huawei license with US expires, could affect Android updates

MediaTek’s statement

“MediaTek reiterates its respect for following relevant orders and rules on global trade, and has already applied for permission with the US side in accordance with the rules,” it said in a short statement, without much detailing.

If MediaTek gets approval, it can continue to supply Huawei with chips even after September 15. This is when the new US regulations go into effect. The regulations will not affect any existing orders that are shipped before this due date.

Huawei’s upcoming Mate 40 devices will be the last flagships to carry a Kirin chipset. The device is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks. The Mate 40’s Kirin 1020 SoC model will likely be exclusive to China. Meanwhile, the MediaTek-powered phones will be sold in other markets.

The Kirin 1020 is supposed to offer 50 percent more performance over the Kirin 990 for a consistent experience. Not much is known about the series. However, it is likely to feature a quad-camera system with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.