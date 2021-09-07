MediaTek sells more chips in Q2 2021 than Qualcomm and Apple did combined

It was obvious after the incessant rain of MediaTek Dimensity powered smartphones in the last few months. In a recent report from CounterPoint Research, MediaTek managed to ship more mobile chips than any of its rivals in Q2 2021. In fact, as the headline says, MediaTek sold more chips than Qualcomm and Apple combined in the same period. Samsung and Huawei follow after Unisoc. Also Read - Dimensity 810 to debut on a Realme smartphone soon, Realme 8s expected to feature it

MediaTek managed to grab a share of 43 percent in the market in Q2 2021 while rival Qualcomm followed with a share of 24 percent. Apple’s share remained stagnant at 14 percent while Unison had a share of 9 percent. Samsung could only grab a share of 7 percent while Huawei’s HiSilion only had a share of 3 percent. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

MediaTek dominates the mobile chip space

Research Director Dale Gai said, “MediaTek dominated the smartphone SoC market with its highest ever share of 43%, driven by a competitive 5G portfolio in the low-mid segment and without major supply constraints. Relative to Qualcomm, MediaTek benefited from less supply constraints in the first half of 2021, including with RFICs (radio-frequency integrated circuits), power management ICs (PMIC), and stable production yields from TSMC. 4G SoC shipments further helped MediaTek to strengthen its leading position.” Also Read - MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

In the last few months, popular brands such as Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Poco and Xiaomi have launched more phones using MediaTek’s Dimensity chips with support for 5G connectivity. Big names such as Samsung and OnePlus have also joined the MediaTek party lately with their midrange phones.

However, when it comes to modem and baseband share, Qualcomm still dominates. Commenting Research Analyst Parv Sharma said, “Qualcomm dominated the 5G baseband market with 55% share. It gained from the 5G baseband modem chipset win in the Apple iPhone 12 series and the significant demand for its complete 5G SoC chipsets, from the flagship 8 series to affordable 4 series.”

“However, Qualcomm would have shipped more chipsets if the San Diego vendor wouldn’t have been affected by the supply-side constraints and yield issues during the first half of 2021. As a result, Qualcomm diversified and secured extra capacity starting at TSMC and other foundries for various components in late Q2 2021. This should help the vendor streamline its component supply and regain the share lost to MediaTek in the coming quarters,” says Sharma.