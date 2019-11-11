The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek, has been trying to compete with ace chipset makers such as Qualcomm and Huawei. With the recently launched Helio G90-series SoC, the company has proved that it can design a chipset that offer power, performance and efficiency. Now, MediaTek has scheduled an event later this month for a big announcement.

MediaTek will be unveiling a 5G-capable chipset on November 26, GSMArena reports. The semiconductor firm was earlier focused on gaming, and hence introduced a gaming-focus chip — the MediaTek G90 in the middle of this year.

MediaTek 5G chipset detailed

“The chipset featured in the promo materials has the MT6885Z designation. Cross-referencing that with an earlier leak, we can assume this is the upcoming flagship-grade 7nm silicon, MediaTek is gearing-up for partners like Oppo and Vivo,” the report added.

Rumored specifications of the MT6885 SoC could include Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 CPU cores. The new chipset will be made on 7nm process. It will also reportedly come with sub-6 GHz frequency support for 5G connectivity. We will come to know about the other details when MediaTek unveils it on November 26.

MediaTek Helio M70 5G SoC

Earlier this year in May, MediaTek announced a new chipset at Computex 2019. The flagship chipset comes integrated with Helio M70 5G modem. It chipset is based on 7nm process and features ARM Cortex-A77 CPU, and Mali-G77 GPU. The new CPU promises to deliver 20 percent performance jump. The Mali-G77 GPU, on the other hand, is based on new Valhall architecture which promises to offer up to 40 percent performance improvements.

MediaTek did not announce the official naming for the same. It just said that the new SoC would be ready for lead customer samples in the third quarter of 2019 and be in commercial devices by the first quarter of 2020. It is likely that the chipset MediaTek is set to announce on November 26 will be the same. We will finally have a naming nomenclature for the same.

With inputs from IANS.