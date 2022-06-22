comscore MediaTek has launched a new chip to compete with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
MediaTek to compete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset

MediaTek said that smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus are expected to be available in the market in the third quarter of 2022.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus

Image: MediaTek

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9000 chipset late last year to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC). Now, the company has launched a new chip that joins the company’s Dimensity 9000 series and competes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. MediaTek says that its newly launched SoC, dubbed as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus, offers more than a 5 percent boost in CPU performance and more than 10 percent improvement in GPU performance compared to the company’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. Also Read - Qualcomm wins fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus specifications and features

Coming to the details, the newly launched Dimensity 9000 Plus includes Arm’s v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process. It has one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz, three super Cortex-A710 cores operating at a speed of up to 2.85GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. It also has Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor built into it. By comparison, the Dimensity 9000 offers a speed of 3.05GHz. In terms of storage, the Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset features support for LPDDR5X storage of up to 7500Mbps storage along with 6MB of system cache. Also Read - Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers, Yes, you heard it right!

The Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset also integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which the company says provides up to 4X power efficiency upgrade when compared to the APU 4.0. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile to BGMI: Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

On the camera front, the Dimensity 900 Plus chipset comes with 18-bit HDR-ISP with supports camera resolution up to 320MP. It also lets users capture video on three cameras simultaneously. Additionally, it has 4K HDR video recording feature with AI-noise reduction capabilities.

Coming to connectivity, the newly launched chipset offers sub-6GHz connectivity with support for up to 7Gbps download speed and Dual SIM Dual 4G or 5G connectivity. It also features support for Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3.

Talking about the display technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset features support for 144Hz WQHD+ displays or 180Hz Full HD+ displays. It also support’s the company’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology along with up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.

As far as availability is concerned, MediaTek said that smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus are expected to be available in the market in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 9:41 AM IST

