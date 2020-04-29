comscore MediaTek to launch new 5G chipset next week: Check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MediaTek to launch new chipset next week, could bring 5G to budget mid-range smartphones
News

MediaTek to launch new chipset next week, could bring 5G to budget mid-range smartphones

News

The new MediaTek 5G processor is expected to be cheaper than the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, and hence, could power more even affordable devices.

  • Published: April 29, 2020 9:10 AM IST
mediatek-logo

MediaTek is set to launch a new 5G chipset next week. The new chipset is expected to be a mid-range offering and will have 5G support built-in. MediaTek already has the Dimensity 800 mid-range 5G processor and the slightly more high-end MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and 1000L. The new processor could be either a more premium offering, or a more affordable one. Also Read - Huawei could partner with Samsung, MediaTek to mass produce 5G chipsets

Trustworthy leaker Digital Chat Station mentions a new MediaTek MT6853 chip that is aimed at the entry-level segment. This could be the new chip to be launched next week. Further, there is also reportedly development going on on the Dimensity 2000 chipset to power mid-range 5G phones and succeed the Dimensity 1000. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90 chipset: Price, Specifications

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Journey of 5G to affordable smartphones

How cheap the new processor gets will determine the price of budget phones with 5G support. Originally, 5G was a flagship feature, available only on the most expensive devices. The popularisation of 5G began with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that brought an integrated 5G module. However, the 5G phones with the latest Snapdragon 800 series chipsets were still going to be expensive. That’s where the Snapdragon 765 chipset came into play. Also Read - Realme 6i with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC launched: Price, full specifications

The Snapdragon 765 chipset brought 5G support to more affordable upper mid-range devices. The 700 series name meant the chipset wasn’t as powerful as the 865. However, the combination affordability and decent performance meant the Snapdragon 765 could power phones that many people could fit in their budget. This would effectively bring 5G to the masses.

Similar approaches were taken by the MediaTek Dimensity series. It brought 5G to the more affordable mid-range segment where the technology hadn’t yet been implemented. Moreover, MediaTek also features the Dimensity 800 and the Dimensity 1000/1000L. Both chipsets bring 5G to lower and upper mid-range smartphones respectively.

Huawei could partner with Samsung, MediaTek to mass produce 5G chipsets

Also Read

Huawei could partner with Samsung, MediaTek to mass produce 5G chipsets

We already have the Redmi K30i expected to come out with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 for approximately $250 (about Rs 18,986). The new MediaTek chipset could possibly open the technology to even more affordable devices. Further, these phones could be possibly priced around the Rs 15,000 mark or lower. This might just be the chipset that brings 5G to budget smartphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 9:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
News
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

News

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Features

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

News

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

MediaTek to launch new 5G chipset next week

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

News

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India
MediaTek to launch new 5G chipset next week

News

MediaTek to launch new 5G chipset next week
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP main camera
Airtel signs Rs 7,636 crore ($1 billion) deal with Nokia to deploy 5G in India

Telecom

Airtel signs Rs 7,636 crore ($1 billion) deal with Nokia to deploy 5G in India

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी: Jio Data Pack के तहत फ्री मिल रहा है डेली 2GB डाटा

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 30 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 8 सीरीज की प्री-बुकिंग भारत में शुरू, 1 हजार रुपये का ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगा ट्विस्टिंग कैमरा, कंपनी ने फाइल किया पेटेंट

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
News
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30
OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

News

OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India
Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

News

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter
MediaTek to launch new 5G chipset next week

News

MediaTek to launch new 5G chipset next week