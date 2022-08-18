comscore MediaTek T830 chipset for 5G fixed wireless access routers and mobile hotspot
  • Home
  • News
  • Mediatek Unveils T830 Soc With 5g Support For Fixed Wireless Access Routers Mobile Hotspots
News

MediaTek unveils T830 SoC with 5G support for fixed wireless access routers, mobile hotspots

News

Built with MediaTek's M80 modem, the new chip can help consumers enjoy super-fast internet services from a small device that they can self-install.

Untitled design - 2022-08-18T120146.827

Chip-maker MediaTek on Thursday announced a 4nm T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access routers and mobile hotspots that supports 5G speeds up to 7Gbps on sub-6GHz networks. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

Built with MediaTek’s M80 modem, the new chip can help consumers enjoy super-fast internet services from a small device that they can self-install, avoiding the hassles of lengthy installation times for fixed line broadband. Also Read - MediaTek to compete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset

For device manufacturers, the T830’s highly integrated, compact design provides big power savings and reduces development time and costs, the company said in a statement. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 announced: Check details

“MediaTek is working with tier-1 operators around the world to bring fast, reliable connectivity to consumers and businesses,” said JC Hsu, CVP and GM of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit.

“This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enables our customers to build extremely high-performance multi-gigabit 5G CPE products in the smallest form factors possible,” he added.

The main system-on-chip (SoC) also has a built-in Network Processing Unit (NPU) and Wi-Fi offload engine to support multi-gigabit routing speeds between 5G cellular to Ethernet or Wi-Fi, without CPU involvement thus offering speed and power-efficiency benefits.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 12:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list
News
Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch in India today: How and where to watch live streaming

automobile

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch in India today: How and where to watch live streaming

Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Mobiles

Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Bill Gates hopes to see "a more generous" South Korea in its global aid contribution

News

Bill Gates hopes to see "a more generous" South Korea in its global aid contribution

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MediaTek T830 SoC with support for 5G speeds up to 7Gbps

Realme 9i 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation: Check full list

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch in India today: How and where to watch live streaming

Why you need to update your iPhones to iOS 15.6.1 now

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999