MediaTek working on a 5G capable chipset, will be fabricated on 7nm process: Report

Chipmaker MediaTek has revealed that it is working on a 5G capable chipset that will be fabricated on 7nm process. The upcoming chipset will power flagship smartphones, and it be positioned above the company’s Helio P90 SoC. While MediaTek revealed that the chipset will be launched later this year, it did not offer exact timeframe as to when it will be revealed.

In a conversation with AndroidAuthority, the company executives revealed that the chipset will perform better than the Helio P90 which is fabricated on 12nm process and features two Cortex A75 power cores, and six Cortex A55 efficiency cores.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

“I think you’ll see something moving up-tier from us. How we brand it and what it shows up as, I’m not sure. But you’ll certainly see more high-end capability than, say, we’ve exhibited on the P90,” said Finbarr Moynihan, MediaTek’s vice president of corporate sales and business development for the Americas and Europe told the publication.

Whenever the chipset goes official, it is likely to go heads on with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC, both of which are built on 7nm process. And given MediaTek’s track record, the SoC is expected to be cheaper than the competition offering, which should also help OEMs to bring cheaper 5G capable smartphones in the market.

MediaTek has already announced the Helio M70 modem which has been built on TSMC’s 7nm process. The all-in-one modem supports networks from 2G to 5G. As of now, there is no clarity on whether the 5G modem will be built into the chipset, or it will rely on M70. Smartphones with M70 modem are only expected in the second half of 2020. For reference, Qualcomm has X50 5G modem which needs to be paired with Snapdragon 855 SoC to bring 5G connectivity.