Meesho shuts down grocery business Superstore, nearly 300 employees fired: Report

Meesho recently reached 100 million transacting users. Since March 2021, the transacting user base on the platform has surged 5.5 times

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho has reportedly shut down its grocery business called Superstore in more than 90 per cent of cities in India (except Nagpur and Mysuru), resulting in several job losses. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October: All you need to know

According to an Inc42 report, nearly 300 employees have lost jobs after the shuttering of Meesho Superstore. Also Read - IRCTC scraps plan to monetize data of crores of users

When reached, the company did not comment on the development. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 emerge on India's BIS certification confirming an imminent launch

In April, Meesho rebranded Farmiso to Superstore, with an aim to highlight its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in Tier 2 markets and beyond.

The same month, the company laid off more than 150 employees, mostly from Farmiso, as it aimed to integrate its grocery business within the core application.

The social commerce platform earlier laid off more than 200 employees in the first wave of the pandemic.

According to the Inc42 report, “low revenue and a high cash burn was the reason behind the startup’s decision to wind up operations in most of the cities” this time.

Meesho Superstore was operational in six states — Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The report mentioned that Meesho offered a two-month salary as a severance package to those laid off.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho, had said that the company looks forward to integrating Meesho Superstore with its core app.

“What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across six states. Driven by our user-first mindset, the integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology and product and talent,” he had said in a statement.

Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable, and the company aimed to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022.

The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes small and medium businesses (SMBs), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, from over 700 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities.

Meesho recently reached 100 million transacting users. Since March 2021, the transacting user base on the platform has surged 5.5 times while the assortment has grown 9X to 72 million during the same period, claimed the company.

-IANS

  • Published Date: August 27, 2022 12:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 27, 2022 12:32 AM IST
